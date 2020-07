Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

You are going to love this home and this community! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental has a wide open floor plan with lots of natural light, stainless appliances, kitchen island, pantry, lots of dark wood cabinets, ceiling fans, and all tile with brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Master has a separate shower/tub and 2 walk in closets! Landscape is low maintenance. The community is family friendly with trails, parks and playgrounds! Call today to view!