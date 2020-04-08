11745 W SHERMAN Street

Amenities

Beautifully Detailed Home Has Double Door Den at Entry, Upgraded Lights, Ceiling Fans & Fixtures, Great Rm w/ Brand New Kitchen Island w/ Granite Counter, Breakfast Bar, New Dishwasher. Fresh Two Tone Paint, Kitchen Pantry, Oak Cabinets. Master Features Spacious Sitting Room, Dual Fans, Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet, Linen Pantry, Separate Tub & Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Glass Block Window for Natural Light. New Shower Glass Being Installed this This Week. Roll Down Blind on Patio, Extra Large Corner Lot w/ Rock Finished Back Yard. All Appliances Are Included! Glenhurst Community Amenities Include Lg Park, Pool, Playground, Sports Courts. Home is Move-In Ready!