Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:58 AM

11745 W SHERMAN Street

11745 West Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

11745 West Sherman Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Glenhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully Detailed Home Has Double Door Den at Entry, Upgraded Lights, Ceiling Fans & Fixtures, Great Rm w/ Brand New Kitchen Island w/ Granite Counter, Breakfast Bar, New Dishwasher. Fresh Two Tone Paint, Kitchen Pantry, Oak Cabinets. Master Features Spacious Sitting Room, Dual Fans, Dual Sinks, Walk-in Closet, Linen Pantry, Separate Tub & Shower, Private Toilet Rm, Glass Block Window for Natural Light. New Shower Glass Being Installed this This Week. Roll Down Blind on Patio, Extra Large Corner Lot w/ Rock Finished Back Yard. All Appliances Are Included! Glenhurst Community Amenities Include Lg Park, Pool, Playground, Sports Courts. Home is Move-In Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11745 W SHERMAN Street have any available units?
11745 W SHERMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11745 W SHERMAN Street have?
Some of 11745 W SHERMAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11745 W SHERMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
11745 W SHERMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11745 W SHERMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 11745 W SHERMAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11745 W SHERMAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 11745 W SHERMAN Street offers parking.
Does 11745 W SHERMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11745 W SHERMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11745 W SHERMAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 11745 W SHERMAN Street has a pool.
Does 11745 W SHERMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 11745 W SHERMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11745 W SHERMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11745 W SHERMAN Street has units with dishwashers.

