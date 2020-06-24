Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

11622 W Harrison St Available 03/01/19 Located in Coldwater Springs - You will love this adorable Fulton Homes layout...3 bedrooms plus a den/office or formal dining, all neutral colors throughout. Close to shopping, schools, dining, freeways, and all the west valley has to offer and even closer to the Avondale City Hall/Civic Center Library. Tons of storage in the kitchen. Enjoy your large master retreat with bay window, huge walk in closet, and oversize shower with separate oval soaking tub. Walking distance to Collier Elementary School.



(RLNE2558130)