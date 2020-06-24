All apartments in Avondale
11622 W Harrison St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11622 W Harrison St

11622 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

11622 West Harrison Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
11622 W Harrison St Available 03/01/19 Located in Coldwater Springs - You will love this adorable Fulton Homes layout...3 bedrooms plus a den/office or formal dining, all neutral colors throughout. Close to shopping, schools, dining, freeways, and all the west valley has to offer and even closer to the Avondale City Hall/Civic Center Library. Tons of storage in the kitchen. Enjoy your large master retreat with bay window, huge walk in closet, and oversize shower with separate oval soaking tub. Walking distance to Collier Elementary School.

(RLNE2558130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11622 W Harrison St have any available units?
11622 W Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11622 W Harrison St have?
Some of 11622 W Harrison St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11622 W Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
11622 W Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11622 W Harrison St pet-friendly?
No, 11622 W Harrison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11622 W Harrison St offer parking?
No, 11622 W Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 11622 W Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11622 W Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11622 W Harrison St have a pool?
No, 11622 W Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 11622 W Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 11622 W Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 11622 W Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11622 W Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
