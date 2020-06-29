11618 W. Jackson St.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Large Avondale property has over 2,100 sq feet with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Separate living and family rooms downstairs, laminate and over-sized tile flooring, custom paint and spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio, turf grass and fire-pit. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.