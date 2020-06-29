All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

11618 W. Jackson St.

11618 West Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11618 West Jackson Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large Avondale property has over 2,100 sq feet with 4 bedrooms and a loft. Separate living and family rooms downstairs, laminate and over-sized tile flooring, custom paint and spacious master suite with walk-in closet and private bathroom. Low maintenance backyard with covered patio, turf grass and fire-pit. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11618 W. Jackson St. have any available units?
11618 W. Jackson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11618 W. Jackson St. currently offering any rent specials?
11618 W. Jackson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11618 W. Jackson St. pet-friendly?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11618 W. Jackson St. offer parking?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. does not offer parking.
Does 11618 W. Jackson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11618 W. Jackson St. have a pool?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. does not have a pool.
Does 11618 W. Jackson St. have accessible units?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11618 W. Jackson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11618 W. Jackson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11618 W. Jackson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
