11587 W Harrison St
Last updated December 26 2019 at 9:39 PM

11587 W Harrison St

11587 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

11587 West Harrison Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! Guaranteed to steal your heart, this single family beauty features a desirable open layout, new flooring in the family room, and a washer and dryer included for the ultimate convenience. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances, ample cabinet space, and a large island for the family to gather around. Host gatherings and create memories in the private backyard where kids and pets can play freely. Walking distance to the elementary school and nearby parks and close to shopping, freeways, civic center, and more gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Move-in before the holidays, call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11587 W Harrison St have any available units?
11587 W Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11587 W Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
11587 W Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11587 W Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11587 W Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 11587 W Harrison St offer parking?
No, 11587 W Harrison St does not offer parking.
Does 11587 W Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11587 W Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11587 W Harrison St have a pool?
No, 11587 W Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 11587 W Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 11587 W Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 11587 W Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11587 W Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11587 W Harrison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11587 W Harrison St does not have units with air conditioning.
