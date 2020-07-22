11587 W Harrison St

Amenities

Welcome home! Guaranteed to steal your heart, this single family beauty features a desirable open layout, new flooring in the family room, and a washer and dryer included for the ultimate convenience. The kitchen comes equipped with all needed appliances, ample cabinet space, and a large island for the family to gather around. Host gatherings and create memories in the private backyard where kids and pets can play freely. Walking distance to the elementary school and nearby parks and close to shopping, freeways, civic center, and more gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Move-in before the holidays, call today to schedule your showing!