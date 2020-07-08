11531 W Palm Brook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

AVAILABLE NOW.....This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home Features 2620 Square Feet of Finished Living Space. Ideal Location!! Easy access to I-10 Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Schools and More. What I Love about this Home is the Full Bathroom/Bedroom Downstairs, Cathedral Like Ceilings, Decorative Fans, and Plush Carpet Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steal Appliances, Pantry, Center Island and Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space for the Cook in the Family. You will Love the Large Master En-Suite that Features a Large Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Closets and Double Vanities. The other upstairs bedroom share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The spacious 3 car garage features electric openers for both doors. Wander Outside to Your Backyard Oasis that has a Large Sparkling Pool, Lush Greenery and Covered Patio. No neighbors behind . WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! DOGS WELCOME! Monthly Rent is $2200 + 4% Tax & $2200 Deposit. Schedule your private showing today, YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS BEATUY! Listed By Renters Warehouse. Please use the following link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/troygraham/gallery