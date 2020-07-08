All apartments in Avondale
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:44 PM

11531 W Palm Brook Drive

11531 West Palm Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11531 West Palm Brook Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE NOW.....This 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home Features 2620 Square Feet of Finished Living Space. Ideal Location!! Easy access to I-10 Freeway, Shopping, Restaurants, Entertainment, Schools and More. What I Love about this Home is the Full Bathroom/Bedroom Downstairs, Cathedral Like Ceilings, Decorative Fans, and Plush Carpet Throughout. Gourmet Kitchen Features Stainless Steal Appliances, Pantry, Center Island and Plenty of Counter/Cabinet Space for the Cook in the Family. You will Love the Large Master En-Suite that Features a Large Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Double Closets and Double Vanities. The other upstairs bedroom share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The spacious 3 car garage features electric openers for both doors. Wander Outside to Your Backyard Oasis that has a Large Sparkling Pool, Lush Greenery and Covered Patio. No neighbors behind . WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! DOGS WELCOME! Monthly Rent is $2200 + 4% Tax & $2200 Deposit. Schedule your private showing today, YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS OUT ON THIS BEATUY! Listed By Renters Warehouse. Please use the following link to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/troygraham/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive have any available units?
11531 W Palm Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive have?
Some of 11531 W Palm Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11531 W Palm Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11531 W Palm Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11531 W Palm Brook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11531 W Palm Brook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11531 W Palm Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11531 W Palm Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11531 W Palm Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 11531 W Palm Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11531 W Palm Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11531 W Palm Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

