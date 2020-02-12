11425 West Piccadilly Road

Amenities
Beautiful location in highly thought of Garden Lakes, excellent schools, quiet safe neighborhoods, large nice lakes, many parks and walkways in subdivision, 2bdr + den-office-dining room, large master bedroom, walk in closet, gorgeous backyard, covered patio, 2 car garage, close to major shopping malls, Glendale arena, near I-10 and 101 freeways.
Home is not for sale which make's it secure for long term lease,
Available June 1st 2020 only $1425 /month. security deposit $1425 cleaning deposit $300
Call or text 480-282-3293 for ore info.