11425 West Piccadilly Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful location in highly thought of Garden Lakes, excellent schools, quiet safe neighborhoods, large nice lakes, many parks and walkways in subdivision, 2bdr + den-office-dining room, large master bedroom, walk in closet, gorgeous backyard, covered patio, 2 car garage, close to major shopping malls, Glendale arena, near I-10 and 101 freeways.

Home is not for sale which make's it secure for long term lease,

Available June 1st 2020 only $1425 /month. security deposit $1425 cleaning deposit $300

Call or text 480-282-3293 for ore info.