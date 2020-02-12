All apartments in Avondale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

11425 West Piccadilly Road

11425 West Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

11425 West Piccadilly Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful location in highly thought of Garden Lakes, excellent schools, quiet safe neighborhoods, large nice lakes, many parks and walkways in subdivision, 2bdr + den-office-dining room, large master bedroom, walk in closet, gorgeous backyard, covered patio, 2 car garage, close to major shopping malls, Glendale arena, near I-10 and 101 freeways.
Home is not for sale which make's it secure for long term lease,
Available June 1st 2020 only $1425 /month. security deposit $1425 cleaning deposit $300
Call or text 480-282-3293 for ore info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11425 West Piccadilly Road have any available units?
11425 West Piccadilly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11425 West Piccadilly Road have?
Some of 11425 West Piccadilly Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11425 West Piccadilly Road currently offering any rent specials?
11425 West Piccadilly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11425 West Piccadilly Road pet-friendly?
No, 11425 West Piccadilly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11425 West Piccadilly Road offer parking?
Yes, 11425 West Piccadilly Road offers parking.
Does 11425 West Piccadilly Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11425 West Piccadilly Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11425 West Piccadilly Road have a pool?
No, 11425 West Piccadilly Road does not have a pool.
Does 11425 West Piccadilly Road have accessible units?
No, 11425 West Piccadilly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11425 West Piccadilly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11425 West Piccadilly Road has units with dishwashers.

