Avondale, AZ
11395 West Locust Lane
Last updated February 20 2020 at 4:14 AM

11395 West Locust Lane

11395 West Locust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11395 West Locust Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Incredible 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom corner lot home For Lease. This spacious and open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, brand new interior paint, brand new flooring, built in vanity area in the Master Bathroom and an oversized closet in the Master Bedroom . For your added convenience this fabulous home features a Washer and Dryer. Close to freeways, shopping & schools.

Smoking: No

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,299.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11395 West Locust Lane have any available units?
11395 West Locust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
Is 11395 West Locust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11395 West Locust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11395 West Locust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11395 West Locust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11395 West Locust Lane offer parking?
No, 11395 West Locust Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11395 West Locust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11395 West Locust Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11395 West Locust Lane have a pool?
No, 11395 West Locust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11395 West Locust Lane have accessible units?
No, 11395 West Locust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11395 West Locust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11395 West Locust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11395 West Locust Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11395 West Locust Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

