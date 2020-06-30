11395 West Locust Lane

Amenities

Incredible 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom corner lot home For Lease. This spacious and open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room, brand new interior paint, brand new flooring, built in vanity area in the Master Bathroom and an oversized closet in the Master Bedroom . For your added convenience this fabulous home features a Washer and Dryer. Close to freeways, shopping & schools.



Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,299.00

