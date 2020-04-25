11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C **** Beautiful two-story home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a great floor plan with large living areas. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, breakfast bar and white appliances. Family room right off kitchen. Master bedroom privately located downstairs with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer. Upstairs you have bedrooms, laundry room and loft area. Home also has a good size backyard with covered patio. This home looks and smells brand new!*****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***