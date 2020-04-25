All apartments in Avondale
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive

11388 West Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11388 West Mountain View Drive, Avondale, AZ 85323
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C **** Beautiful two-story home located in the desirable community of Durango Park. Home features a great floor plan with large living areas. Kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space, breakfast bar and white appliances. Family room right off kitchen. Master bedroom privately located downstairs with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks and separate shower and tub. Half bathroom conveniently located downstairs. Laundry room equipped with full size washer and dryer. Upstairs you have bedrooms, laundry room and loft area. Home also has a good size backyard with covered patio. This home looks and smells brand new!*****IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have any available units?
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have?
Some of 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive does offer parking.
Does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have a pool?
No, 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have accessible units?
No, 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11388 W MOUNTAIN VIEW Drive has units with dishwashers.

