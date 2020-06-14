All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

11277 W BUCHANAN Street

11277 West Buchanan Street · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11277 West Buchanan Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
CW Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1446 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay. The living room is furnished with plush, comfortable seating which includes a couch, loveseat and oversized chair. The entertainment center has a flat screen TV, DVD player and movie library. The 6 person dining room table separates the living room from the kitchen in this great room concept. The spacious kitchen is fully accommodated with cooking, baking, dining and entertaining supplies ~ This home features 3 well appointed bedrooms all with queen size beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street have any available units?
11277 W BUCHANAN Street has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street have?
Some of 11277 W BUCHANAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11277 W BUCHANAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
11277 W BUCHANAN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11277 W BUCHANAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 11277 W BUCHANAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street offer parking?
No, 11277 W BUCHANAN Street does not offer parking.
Does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11277 W BUCHANAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street have a pool?
No, 11277 W BUCHANAN Street does not have a pool.
Does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street have accessible units?
No, 11277 W BUCHANAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11277 W BUCHANAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11277 W BUCHANAN Street has units with dishwashers.
