11277 W BUCHANAN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Rental ~ This home rents on a short and longterm basis. Rates vary seasonally ~ High Season $3950/month ~ Low Season $1750/month ~ You will find everything you need in this home during your stay. The living room is furnished with plush, comfortable seating which includes a couch, loveseat and oversized chair. The entertainment center has a flat screen TV, DVD player and movie library. The 6 person dining room table separates the living room from the kitchen in this great room concept. The spacious kitchen is fully accommodated with cooking, baking, dining and entertaining supplies ~ This home features 3 well appointed bedrooms all with queen size beds.