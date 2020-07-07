11253 W DAVIS Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

** Application has been approved** This move in ready home has been freshly updated with carpet, paint and even new toilets! Beautiful home on corner lot in a great location with a community pool! Split floor plan , large open great room with vaulted ceilings, dining area and breakfast bar at kitchen island - lots of counter and cabinet space plus a pantry closet. Tile in common areas. Master and 2 additional bedrooms have walk in closets. Covered patio overlooking the low maintenance landscaped back yard. Garage is 3 car tandem - also great for extended length vehicles or an extra storage area. All appliances are included - even washer, dryer and reverse osmosis water system. Easy access to I10, 101 and MC85. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.