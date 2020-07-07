All apartments in Avondale
11253 W DAVIS Lane

11253 West Davis Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11253 West Davis Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Durango Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
** Application has been approved** This move in ready home has been freshly updated with carpet, paint and even new toilets! Beautiful home on corner lot in a great location with a community pool! Split floor plan , large open great room with vaulted ceilings, dining area and breakfast bar at kitchen island - lots of counter and cabinet space plus a pantry closet. Tile in common areas. Master and 2 additional bedrooms have walk in closets. Covered patio overlooking the low maintenance landscaped back yard. Garage is 3 car tandem - also great for extended length vehicles or an extra storage area. All appliances are included - even washer, dryer and reverse osmosis water system. Easy access to I10, 101 and MC85. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 W DAVIS Lane have any available units?
11253 W DAVIS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11253 W DAVIS Lane have?
Some of 11253 W DAVIS Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 W DAVIS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11253 W DAVIS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 W DAVIS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11253 W DAVIS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11253 W DAVIS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11253 W DAVIS Lane offers parking.
Does 11253 W DAVIS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11253 W DAVIS Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 W DAVIS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11253 W DAVIS Lane has a pool.
Does 11253 W DAVIS Lane have accessible units?
No, 11253 W DAVIS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 W DAVIS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11253 W DAVIS Lane has units with dishwashers.

