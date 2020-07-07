All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 11030 West Rio Vista Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
11030 West Rio Vista Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:04 PM

11030 West Rio Vista Lane

11030 West Rio Vista Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11030 West Rio Vista Lane, Avondale, AZ 85323
Sanctuary

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for rent in Avondale with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1824 square feet located at Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue in the Sanctuary at Avondale Subdivision. This two level home features a 2 car garage, carpet and vinyl tile throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast area, indoor laundry, dual sinks in bathroom, walk in closet(s), fenced in back yard, with a covered patio.

Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116

Each person over the age of 18 is required to make an application. There is a non-refundable application fee. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions and number of pets may apply. All applicants must complete the PetScreening process regardless of whether you have a pet or not. Monthly pet rent of $25 per pet applies. Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and remain in force for the term of the lease.

The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely. Add shareable link here.

https://drive.google.com/a/transcitypm.com/file/d/1_iAs6sn-9tepxmZeGmEyF9CGSIe5YvOW/view?usp=sharing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495.01, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane have any available units?
11030 West Rio Vista Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane have?
Some of 11030 West Rio Vista Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11030 West Rio Vista Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11030 West Rio Vista Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11030 West Rio Vista Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11030 West Rio Vista Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11030 West Rio Vista Lane offers parking.
Does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11030 West Rio Vista Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane have a pool?
No, 11030 West Rio Vista Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane have accessible units?
No, 11030 West Rio Vista Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11030 West Rio Vista Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11030 West Rio Vista Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College