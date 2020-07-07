11030 West Rio Vista Lane

Amenities

Home for rent in Avondale with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1824 square feet located at Lower Buckeye and 107th Avenue in the Sanctuary at Avondale Subdivision. This two level home features a 2 car garage, carpet and vinyl tile throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast area, indoor laundry, dual sinks in bathroom, walk in closet(s), fenced in back yard, with a covered patio.



Text/call Barb for more info 602-369-6116



Each person over the age of 18 is required to make an application. There is a non-refundable application fee. Please review the complete screening criteria. If your application is approved and lease terms accepted then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions and number of pets may apply. All applicants must complete the PetScreening process regardless of whether you have a pet or not. Monthly pet rent of $25 per pet applies. Renters Insurance is required to begin occupancy and remain in force for the term of the lease.



The following CC&R's apply to the property's homeowners association. You will be agreeing to abide by them in your lease agreement and we recommend that you read them completely. Add shareable link here.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495.01, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

