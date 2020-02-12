11018 W POINSETTIA Drive

Amenities

Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances. The lake frontage back yard oasis is perfect for family entertainment. Enjoy your evenings by the waters edge watching the wildlife right from your own back yard! Great Lake Community with access to the community pool and heated spa. Highly performing schools are right around the corner. All you need is your suit case! Winter rates are in effect December 1st through the end of March. Monthly rent for December and January are set at $2500.00, February and March are set at $3500.00 per month. $100.00 cap on the electric bill per month, tenant responsible for overages.