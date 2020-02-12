All apartments in Avondale
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11018 W POINSETTIA Drive

11018 West Poinsettia Drive · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11018 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Garden Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Immaculate, Lake Front, FULLY FURNISHED rental home in gorgeous Garden Lakes. Bright and inviting ambiance, highlighted by the vaulted ceilings, earth tone tile and decor niches. Great kitchen with updated decor and appliances. The lake frontage back yard oasis is perfect for family entertainment. Enjoy your evenings by the waters edge watching the wildlife right from your own back yard! Great Lake Community with access to the community pool and heated spa. Highly performing schools are right around the corner. All you need is your suit case! Winter rates are in effect December 1st through the end of March. Monthly rent for December and January are set at $2500.00, February and March are set at $3500.00 per month. $100.00 cap on the electric bill per month, tenant responsible for overages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11018 W POINSETTIA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive does offer parking.
Does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive has a pool.
Does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11018 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
