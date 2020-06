Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 bedroom plus a den 2 bath home is move in ready. New vinyl wood plank flooring in entry, den and living room. Popular split floor plan, tile in kitchen, bathrooms, laundry room and hallway, neutral carpet in the bedrooms. large easy maintenance backyard, corner lot. Kitchen feature new build in microwave and new sink to be install. Great open floor plan.