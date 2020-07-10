All apartments in Avondale
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

10807 W 3rd St

10807 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

10807 West 3rd Street, Avondale, AZ 85323
Cashion

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fcfbcd8067 ---- Bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features tile AND a sparkling pool (services included) with all new \"fresh\" custom gray paint. Enter through the front door into the main living room or through the carport in to the kitchen / dining area. Off of the living room you will find two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. One the other side of the home is large galley kitchen with ample cabinet space, an enclosed den, & a large open great room perfect for entertaining, a second full bathroom, and large third bedroom with a walk-in closet and private access to the backyard. The yard offers tons of storage space along with the fenced pool! Max 2 Spayed/ Neutered pets welcome with $350 per pet add\'l deposit. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 W 3rd St have any available units?
10807 W 3rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 W 3rd St have?
Some of 10807 W 3rd St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 W 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
10807 W 3rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 W 3rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10807 W 3rd St is pet friendly.
Does 10807 W 3rd St offer parking?
Yes, 10807 W 3rd St offers parking.
Does 10807 W 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 W 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 W 3rd St have a pool?
Yes, 10807 W 3rd St has a pool.
Does 10807 W 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 10807 W 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 10807 W 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10807 W 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.

