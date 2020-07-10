10807 W 3rd St

Amenities
Bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features tile AND a sparkling pool (services included) with all new "fresh" custom gray paint. Enter through the front door into the main living room or through the carport in to the kitchen / dining area. Off of the living room you will find two guest bedrooms and a full bathroom. One the other side of the home is large galley kitchen with ample cabinet space, an enclosed den, & a large open great room perfect for entertaining, a second full bathroom, and large third bedroom with a walk-in closet and private access to the backyard. The yard offers tons of storage space along with the fenced pool! Max 2 Spayed/ Neutered pets welcome with $350 per pet add'l deposit. Base rent does not include monthly 5% admin fee. $50.00 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults, age 18 or over. Disposal Pets Allowed Range/Stove