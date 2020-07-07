All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 10761 W Roanoke Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
10761 W Roanoke Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

10761 W Roanoke Ave

10761 West Roanoke Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10761 West Roanoke Avenue, Avondale, AZ 85392
Upland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1196307?source=marketing

This Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath is Move in Ready! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and features a large sitting room in the Master bedroom. Beautiful newer stainless steel appliances. Separate Dining area in the Open Kitchen overlooking the Living Room. Washer/ Dryer and monthly Landscaping included. Covered patio and patio furniture. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, STADIUMS, RESTAURANTS, 101 LOOP/I-10 AND LUKE AFB. Hurry this Home will not last! Small Pets Negotiable, $150-$250 Per Pet, Non Refundable, NO restricted breeds. Rent for $1450 plus tax. Full Service Mgmt, Email for more info  Crissy@flraz.com 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10761 W Roanoke Ave have any available units?
10761 W Roanoke Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10761 W Roanoke Ave have?
Some of 10761 W Roanoke Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10761 W Roanoke Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10761 W Roanoke Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10761 W Roanoke Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10761 W Roanoke Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10761 W Roanoke Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10761 W Roanoke Ave offers parking.
Does 10761 W Roanoke Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10761 W Roanoke Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10761 W Roanoke Ave have a pool?
No, 10761 W Roanoke Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10761 W Roanoke Ave have accessible units?
No, 10761 W Roanoke Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10761 W Roanoke Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10761 W Roanoke Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Avondale Haciendas
910 S Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Sedona Peaks
12721 W Buckeye Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College