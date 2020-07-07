10761 W Roanoke Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath is Move in Ready! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home and features a large sitting room in the Master bedroom. Beautiful newer stainless steel appliances. Separate Dining area in the Open Kitchen overlooking the Living Room. Washer/ Dryer and monthly Landscaping included. Covered patio and patio furniture. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, SCHOOLS, STADIUMS, RESTAURANTS, 101 LOOP/I-10 AND LUKE AFB. Hurry this Home will not last! Small Pets Negotiable, $150-$250 Per Pet, Non Refundable, NO restricted breeds. Rent for $1450 plus tax. Full Service Mgmt, Email for more info Crissy@flraz.com