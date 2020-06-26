All apartments in Avondale
Find more places like 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avondale, AZ
/
10660 W POINSETTIA Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

10660 W POINSETTIA Drive

10660 West Poinsettia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Avondale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10660 West Poinsettia Drive, Avondale, AZ 85392
Westwind

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice, well kept home with plenty of space. This home features tile on the main level which has a living room. dining room, kitchen, downstairs bedroom and half bath. The kitchen features black appliances, including a newer refrigerator. The upstairs flooring was recently tiled in the traffic areas and in the guest bathroom for easy cleaning! The tree in the backyard provides ample shade for those hot summer days that are fast approaching! Move quick on this one as it will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive have any available units?
10660 W POINSETTIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive have?
Some of 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10660 W POINSETTIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive offers parking.
Does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive have a pool?
No, 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10660 W POINSETTIA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Las Casitas
1408 N Central Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave
Avondale, AZ 85392
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd
Avondale, AZ 85323
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave
Avondale, AZ 85323
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St
Avondale, AZ 85323
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road
Avondale, AZ 85392
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd
Avondale, AZ 85392

Similar Pages

Avondale 1 BedroomsAvondale 2 Bedrooms
Avondale Apartments with ParkingAvondale Dog Friendly Apartments
Avondale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coldwater Springs
Harbor Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

Estrella Mountain Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Rio Salado College