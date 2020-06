102 W ELY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

MOVE IN READY!! BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED 3 BD HOME WITH PLENTY OF UPGRADES. KITCHEN HAS WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, AND BLACK APPLIANCES. NEW INTERIOR PAINT, CERAMIC TILE, FAUX WOOD BLINDS, AND CEILING FANS COMPLIMENT THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOME. ALL 3 BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS IN SIZE WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. BACKYARD IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING FAMILY AND GUEST..ENJOY THE COVERED PATIO AND SPARKLING POOL. LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT AND BACK LANDSCAPING. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, MAJOR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, AND MOUNTAIN TRAILS. *** SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED**