Last updated August 28 2019

1005 S 3rd Ave # 12

1005 S 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1005 S 3rd Ave, Avondale, AZ 85323
Old Avondale

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
oven
1005 S 3rd Ave is a mobile home with a large room addition and a great BBQ area in Avondale, AZ. Two bathrooms, Three Bedrooms. It is very spacious at 1,750 sq. ft. and has a very large yard as well which is great for entertaining or grilling. It is very nice inside and has been recently updated. Montly rent is $1,095 + 2.5% Avondale sales tax of $27.38 for a monthly total of $1,122.38. Deposit is $1,095 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total of $1,345. Total move-in amount is $1,345 + $1,122.38 = $2,467.38. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5069794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 have any available units?
1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 have?
Some of 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 currently offering any rent specials?
1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 is pet friendly.
Does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 offer parking?
No, 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 does not offer parking.
Does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 have a pool?
No, 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 does not have a pool.
Does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 have accessible units?
No, 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 S 3rd Ave # 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
