1005 S 3rd Ave # 12

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1005 S 3rd Ave is a mobile home with a large room addition and a great BBQ area in Avondale, AZ. Two bathrooms, Three Bedrooms. It is very spacious at 1,750 sq. ft. and has a very large yard as well which is great for entertaining or grilling. It is very nice inside and has been recently updated. Montly rent is $1,095 + 2.5% Avondale sales tax of $27.38 for a monthly total of $1,122.38. Deposit is $1,095 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total of $1,345. Total move-in amount is $1,345 + $1,122.38 = $2,467.38. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5069794)