5820 Sonora Drive
5820 Sonora Drive

5820 Sonora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5820 Sonora Drive, North Little Rock, AR 72118

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
2BR/1.5BA North Little Rock duplex for rent. Located right by beautiful Burns Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5820 Sonora Drive have any available units?
5820 Sonora Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Little Rock, AR.
How much is rent in North Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Little Rock Rent Report.
Is 5820 Sonora Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5820 Sonora Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5820 Sonora Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5820 Sonora Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Little Rock.
Does 5820 Sonora Drive offer parking?
No, 5820 Sonora Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5820 Sonora Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5820 Sonora Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5820 Sonora Drive have a pool?
No, 5820 Sonora Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5820 Sonora Drive have accessible units?
No, 5820 Sonora Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5820 Sonora Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5820 Sonora Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5820 Sonora Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5820 Sonora Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
