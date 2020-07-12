/
downtown argenta
132 Apartments for rent in Downtown Argenta, North Little Rock, AR
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
3 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$719
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
901 N Olive Street
901 North Olive Street, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$1,100
3000 sqft
Commercial building available immediately. Grow your business in a convenient location. Tenant improvements negotiable.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
409 Main St.
409 North Main Street, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$5,100
2600 sqft
Historic building in Argenta Art District i - Property Id: 318125 Right in the heart of Argenta Art District of North Little Rock, AR.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Argenta
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1161 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
112 W 15th St
112 West 15th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$700
1500 sqft
3 bed / 2 bath home - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area and bedrooms all have hardwood flooring. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room, a dining room and a den.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1315 Maple St
1315 North Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1766 sqft
All Electric Argenta Uptown Brownstone - Don’t have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
120 College Park Circle
120 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Available Now!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
700 E 9th St 4F
700 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$975
688 sqft
Downtown Little Rock Luxury Condo - Property Id: 123365 FOR LEASE: Live/work/play in the Little Rock Rivermarket. Private end unit 1bed/1bath 660sf condo at the luxurious Quapaw Tower.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 W 13th St
1500 West 13th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1550 sqft
- (RLNE5769728)
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1116 Garland
1116 Garland Street, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1618 sqft
Large kitchen, breakfast room, dining room, separate office. Beautiful hardwood floors. Carpet in 1 bedroom and office. Alarm system. One year required, tenant pays all utilities, $40 application fee, $300 per pet for deposit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1513 Chandler
1513 Chandler Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1180 sqft
Section 8 welcome! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Call iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545 to schedule a showing. Section 8 welcome! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1702 West 16th
1702 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1160 sqft
Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing. Deposit can be paid over 2 months. Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1504 Marion
1504 Marion Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1548 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Little Rock. Call to schedule your showing today. 501-580-6545 or email: Leasing@iRemodelProperties.com Deposit payable over 3 months. Pet fee does apply.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
318 West 18th Street
318 West 18th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1220 sqft
Very large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with huge kitchen, large shaded fenced in yard. Central heat and air. Large 2 bedroom home with very large bedrooms. Central heat and air. Large kitchen and dining area. Laundry room is also very large.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
305 West 19th Street
305 West 19th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1528 sqft
Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!! Section 8 Friendly. Do you need a back yard with plenty of space? Here is the property for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect. Please contact iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
700 E 9th
700 East 9th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
691 sqft
Totally updated end unit! Incredible view's of the city! Granite countertops in the Kit.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
117 College Park Circle
117 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.
Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit
1603 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$450
1036 sqft
$99 DEPOSIT !!!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME - $99 DEPOSIT!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME FOR A NICE GROWING FAMILY.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
504 E 6th Street
504 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Condo! One-level condo in lower level of Historic Caroline Building- Condo finished out in 2006 wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1405 W. Long 17th St
1405 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex in North Little Rock. Lawn Care included in Rent! - Come see this perfect 1BR 1BA duplex in North Little Rock today! Lawn care is provided free. This HOME is move in ready, bedrooms are spacious.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
200 Rivermarket
200 River Market Ave, Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2408 sqft
Enjoy the vibrant downtown living with windows and balconies overlooking the river and skyline. Front row seat to amphitheater and walking distance to rivermarket, tons of restaurants and hot spots. Private parking , lobby and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1720 W 16th
1720 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
950 sqft
Section 8 accepted. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing. Deposit can be paid over 2 months. Section 8 accepted. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing.