104 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, North Little Rock, AR
Last updated July 12 at 12:06pm
4 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Results within 1 mile of Lakewood
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
59 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3902 North Cypress
3902 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1210 sqft
Call KEITH MONTGOMERY @ 501-231-9503 - Really cute home in the heart of Park Hill! 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a carport and outside storage area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5547 Springvale Rd
5547 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
- This 2 bedroom unit is located just off JFK in North Little Rock. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry room, assigned parking, Water is paid. Large living area and much more. call today for more information. no pets (RLNE2641392)
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
4803 Ridge Road
4803 Ridge Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1341 sqft
The awesome home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, split floor plan, furnished kitchen, covered parking in the carport, washer dryer connections and tons more. Call today this one won't last long.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath home is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridge Road Middle School. It has carpet and hardwood floors, window coverings.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3505 Ridge Road - Apartment 2
3505 Ridge Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
900 sqft
Large recently remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in historic Park Hill. Hardwood floors and fresh paint throughout. Great, quiet neighborhood with easy access to down town. Tenant responsible for gas, water and electric.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Osage
2205 Osage Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1789 sqft
Call Keith Montgomery @ 501-231-9503 - Property sits on Osage drive in the Indian Hills Subdivision of North Little Rock. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and all built ins in the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5059 Silver Oak Drive
5059 Silver Oak Drive, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
This home features three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, furnished kitchen with oven, stove top, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave - tenant to provide own refrigerator, electric washer and gas dryer connections, alarm systems - to be activated at
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5801 Hacienda Drive
5801 Hacienda Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1308 sqft
Available Now! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, furnished eat in kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and disposal. The washing machine and dryer are also provided. Fenced back yard and carport.
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
3208 N Cypress Street
3208 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door.
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
6901 Ponderosa Drive
6901 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2094 sqft
Indian Hills Home - North Little Rock - Wonderful home in Indian Hills subdivision. Close to everything! 2 living areas; 1 w/wood burning fireplace, lots of built in storage & open to kitchen. 2nd living area makes a great playroom or office.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
628 Skyline Drive
628 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home Located In Park Hill! This 3 Bed And 1 Bath Home Features A Family Room, A Separate Dining Room And A Fence! NO SMOKING!! DIRECTIONS: From I-40 E, Take Exit 153A, Turn Left Onto JFK Blvd, Right Onto E A Ave, Right Onto
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
700 m Avenue
700 West M Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Cute 4 plex ready for move in now! Completely remodeled with washer and dryer in unit. Convenient location right off 107. Strictly no smoking, and no pets. Background check and credit check are required. Call now to schedule your private showing!
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
127 Crestview Drive, Apt 3
127 Crestview Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
PARKHILL ~ Large, recently remodeled 2 bdr , 1 bath apartment in historic Park Hill. Central Heat & Air, Gas Stove, Refrigerator. Onsite Laundry facility. Great quiet neighborhood with quick access to downtown.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 West J St.
322 West J Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$925
1274 sqft
Park Hill Home - This is a 2/3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock. The kitchen is furnished with a refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. There is a separate laundry room. It also has a carport.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
45 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.