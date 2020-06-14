79 Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR with garage

Apartment List
North Little Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:00am
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:54am
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12417 Solandra Circle
12417 Solandra Cir, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1243 sqft
12417 Solandra Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in North Little Rock.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1800 Northwood Dr
1800 Northwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
- This updated three bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock. It has a furnished kitchen, a laundry room and hardwood floors. There is also a fenced yard and a manual opening garage door. Pets allowed.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
1924 Flora Street
1924 Flora Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$795
1225 sqft
Cute house 3BR/1.5 BA with detached 2 car garage/ shop. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, built in microwave, ceiling fans, attic fan, and security system. No pets, $795.00 a month, 500 deposit. apply online at gpirei.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
315 Casa Court
315 Casa Ct, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1809 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* GORGEOUS HOME IN VALLEY SUBDIVISION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Property Features All Electric Utilities, Dark Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Area With Chandelier, Surveillence Cameras And Alarm System, And TV Mounts Also Included!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Bent Tree Drive
2205 Bent Tree Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2023 sqft
Available in July! 3 bedroom 2 bath home with formal dining. Privacy fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Home is available to view by appointment only. Lease terms 12 months, $1650 deposit, $35 app fee. Apply online at c21prjxrentals.com

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4916 Atkins
4916 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1140 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Cute Home Near Rose City This 3 Bedroom And 1 Bath Home Features A 2 Car Carport, Covered Front Porch, and Fenced In Backyard! AVAILABLE MID TO LATE JUNE 2020!!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Marie Jeanne Drive
202 Marie Jeanne Drive, North Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2269 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!* Cute Home In Country Club Of Arkansas! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features An Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, And Two Living Spaces Connected With A Fireplace On Each Side! Living Room And Master Bedroom Have Tray Ceilings!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Prospect Trail
102 Prospect Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2434 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCKS WHITE OAK VILLAGE NEIGHBORHOOD* Conveniently Located to Burns Park And Wild River Country This Two Level Home Built In 2012 Features 3 Bedrooms And Two Baths. It Also Has A Two Car Garage, Office, And A Second Living Area.

1 of 29

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
6901 Ponderosa Drive
6901 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2094 sqft
Indian Hills Home - North Little Rock - Wonderful home in Indian Hills subdivision. Close to everything! 2 living areas; 1 w/wood burning fireplace, lots of built in storage & open to kitchen. 2nd living area makes a great playroom or office.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom house is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridgeroad Middle School. It has been completely remodeled with new paint, carpet and floors.

1 of 18

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 W 9th Street
1304 West 9th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1138 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* CHARMING HOME IN THE VESTALS SUBDIVISION! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House Features A Separate Dining Room, Dishwasher/Disposal, Washer, And Dryer. Property Features A Garage And Fenced in Yard! AVAILABLE NOW!!!
Results within 1 mile of North Little Rock
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6609 Ridgemist Ln
6609 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1310 sqft
6609 Ridgemist Ln Available 07/13/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath home in North Little Rock - *Pre-Leasing* Ready to view on June 13th! Sit back and relax in this cute rental home! It's tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6600 Ridgemist Lane
6600 Ridgemist Lane, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1310 sqft
6600 Ridgemist Lane Available 07/10/20 *Pre-Leasing* THREE BEDROOM | TWO BATH RENTAL - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 10th! This cute three bedroom, two bath rental home is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood just minutes from dining,
City Guide for North Little Rock, AR

Across the Arkansas River from Little Rock and located in the central part of the state, the city of North Little shouldn’t be overlooked when staking out your new place. With views of Little Rock’s skyline and a smaller price tag, you’ll find settling into life in North Little Rock will be a cinch.

Here, you can take advantage of living in a smaller city that actually boasts a city center with upscale one-bedroom apartments on the riverfront for around $1,000. But other than some of the new, glitzy rentals of the downtown area (also known as the Argenta neighborhood), you can find one-bedroom places for around $600 throughout the city. With a philosophy like, “Repair, don’t replace,” you’ll see why North Little Rock shows its history up front and still resembles the quaint river town it once was.

From a few art galleries and bars, to restaurants and the like, the Argenta neighborhood will be your go-to spot for entertainment in the city.

West of Main Street is where you’ll find historic homes as well as new townhouses and condominiums for rent. Remember when we talked about this city putting its history first? Well, the style and age of the rental property will determine the price much more so than the location, with the exception of brand new condos on the river. Make sure you keep that nugget of apartment hunting info in your noggin while on the prowl around here.

Camp Robinson, used by the Arkansas National Guard, borders the northern section of town and the North Little Rock Municipal Airport spreads across the Northern tip of the city and includes Oak Grove/Blue Hill neighborhoods.

A bulk of the housing can be found running east and west and, of course, the central part of town closer to the river. For a smaller city (population of just over 60,000), you’ll find plenty of activity at Burns Park (one of the largest municipal parks in the United States), Verizon Arena, Dickey-Stephens Park and beyond. Happy apartment hunting & welcome to North Little Rock! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Little Rock, AR

North Little Rock apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

