104 Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Little Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
59 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$794
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$719
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4803 Ridge Road
4803 Ridge Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1341 sqft
The awesome home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, split floor plan, furnished kitchen, covered parking in the carport, washer dryer connections and tons more. Call today this one won't last long.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 OAKVIEW DRIVE
54 Oakview Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1257 sqft
QUESTIONS CONTACT LANCE GARNER 501-912-6020 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers a family room, fully fenced yard, 1 car carport and convenient to everything. (RLNE4688523)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
3902 North Cypress
3902 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1210 sqft
Call KEITH MONTGOMERY @ 501-231-9503 - Really cute home in the heart of Park Hill! 3 bedrooms and 1 bath with a carport and outside storage area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5547 Springvale Rd
5547 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
- This 2 bedroom unit is located just off JFK in North Little Rock. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry room, assigned parking, Water is paid. Large living area and much more. call today for more information. no pets (RLNE2641392)

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom, one bath home is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridge Road Middle School. It has carpet and hardwood floors, window coverings.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Argenta
120 College Park Circle
120 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Available Now!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4916 Atkins
4916 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Cute Home Near Rose City This 3 Bedroom And 1 Bath Home Features A 2 Car Carport, Covered Front Porch, and Fenced In Backyard! DIRECTIONS: From I-30 E, Exit 141 B Towards Broadway, Right On E Broadway, Left On E Broadway, Right

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Osage
2205 Osage Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1789 sqft
Call Keith Montgomery @ 501-231-9503 - Property sits on Osage drive in the Indian Hills Subdivision of North Little Rock. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and all built ins in the kitchen.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5801 Hacienda Drive
5801 Hacienda Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1308 sqft
Available Now! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, furnished eat in kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and disposal. The washing machine and dryer are also provided. Fenced back yard and carport.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1723 West 18th
1723 West 18th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1176 sqft
Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with large bonus room in the back. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing. Deposit can be paid over 2 months. Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
3208 N Cypress Street
3208 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
5204 Schaer Street
5204 Schaer Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1181 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Super value just off Camp Robinson Rd. 3br 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit
1603 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$450
1036 sqft
$99 DEPOSIT !!!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME - $99 DEPOSIT!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME FOR A NICE GROWING FAMILY.

1 of 29

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
6901 Ponderosa Drive
6901 Ponderosa Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
2094 sqft
Indian Hills Home - North Little Rock - Wonderful home in Indian Hills subdivision. Close to everything! 2 living areas; 1 w/wood burning fireplace, lots of built in storage & open to kitchen. 2nd living area makes a great playroom or office.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Argenta
2402 Main
2402 North Main Street, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$73,008
6084 sqft
$12/per SqFt yearly NNN lease Tenant improvements negotiable 0.

1 of 18

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 W 9th Street
1304 West 9th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
1138 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* CHARMING HOME IN THE VESTALS SUBDIVISION! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath House Features A Separate Dining Room, Dishwasher/Disposal, Washer, And Dryer. Property Features A Garage And Fenced in Yard! AVAILABLE NOW!!!
City Guide for North Little Rock, AR

Across the Arkansas River from Little Rock and located in the central part of the state, the city of North Little shouldn’t be overlooked when staking out your new place. With views of Little Rock’s skyline and a smaller price tag, you’ll find settling into life in North Little Rock will be a cinch.

Here, you can take advantage of living in a smaller city that actually boasts a city center with upscale one-bedroom apartments on the riverfront for around $1,000. But other than some of the new, glitzy rentals of the downtown area (also known as the Argenta neighborhood), you can find one-bedroom places for around $600 throughout the city. With a philosophy like, “Repair, don’t replace,” you’ll see why North Little Rock shows its history up front and still resembles the quaint river town it once was.

From a few art galleries and bars, to restaurants and the like, the Argenta neighborhood will be your go-to spot for entertainment in the city.

West of Main Street is where you’ll find historic homes as well as new townhouses and condominiums for rent. Remember when we talked about this city putting its history first? Well, the style and age of the rental property will determine the price much more so than the location, with the exception of brand new condos on the river. Make sure you keep that nugget of apartment hunting info in your noggin while on the prowl around here.

Camp Robinson, used by the Arkansas National Guard, borders the northern section of town and the North Little Rock Municipal Airport spreads across the Northern tip of the city and includes Oak Grove/Blue Hill neighborhoods.

A bulk of the housing can be found running east and west and, of course, the central part of town closer to the river. For a smaller city (population of just over 60,000), you’ll find plenty of activity at Burns Park (one of the largest municipal parks in the United States), Verizon Arena, Dickey-Stephens Park and beyond. Happy apartment hunting & welcome to North Little Rock! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Little Rock, AR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Little Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

