104 Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR with parking
Across the Arkansas River from Little Rock and located in the central part of the state, the city of North Little shouldn’t be overlooked when staking out your new place. With views of Little Rock’s skyline and a smaller price tag, you’ll find settling into life in North Little Rock will be a cinch.
Here, you can take advantage of living in a smaller city that actually boasts a city center with upscale one-bedroom apartments on the riverfront for around $1,000. But other than some of the new, glitzy rentals of the downtown area (also known as the Argenta neighborhood), you can find one-bedroom places for around $600 throughout the city. With a philosophy like, “Repair, don’t replace,” you’ll see why North Little Rock shows its history up front and still resembles the quaint river town it once was.
From a few art galleries and bars, to restaurants and the like, the Argenta neighborhood will be your go-to spot for entertainment in the city.
West of Main Street is where you’ll find historic homes as well as new townhouses and condominiums for rent. Remember when we talked about this city putting its history first? Well, the style and age of the rental property will determine the price much more so than the location, with the exception of brand new condos on the river. Make sure you keep that nugget of apartment hunting info in your noggin while on the prowl around here.
Camp Robinson, used by the Arkansas National Guard, borders the northern section of town and the North Little Rock Municipal Airport spreads across the Northern tip of the city and includes Oak Grove/Blue Hill neighborhoods.
A bulk of the housing can be found running east and west and, of course, the central part of town closer to the river. For a smaller city (population of just over 60,000), you’ll find plenty of activity at Burns Park (one of the largest municipal parks in the United States), Verizon Arena, Dickey-Stephens Park and beyond. Happy apartment hunting & welcome to North Little Rock! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Little Rock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.