Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

94 Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
$
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
23 Quillen Avenue
23 Quillen Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 2bd/1ba house in North Little Rock ! New flooring and paint through out . New kitchen , cabinets , and appliances ! Covered front porch and also covered carport . Give us a call 501-232-8964 Move in ready !!!

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1215 West 16th Street
1215 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
1120 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a nice backyard and two porches. Central heat and air. Call iRemodel today at 501-580-6545 Large 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a nice backyard and two porches. Central heat and air.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1512 West 37th Street
1512 West 37th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in North Little Rock. New Full Remodel.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4916 Atkins
4916 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1140 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Cute Home Near Rose City This 3 Bedroom And 1 Bath Home Features A 2 Car Carport, Covered Front Porch, and Fenced In Backyard! AVAILABLE MID TO LATE JUNE 2020!!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1423 West Long 17th Street
1423 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1308 sqft
Very large 4 bedroom 2 bath house with great front porch and extra storage in the back yard. Central heat and air installed upon executed lease. New paint throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
5204 Schaer Street
5204 Schaer Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1181 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Super value just off Camp Robinson Rd. 3br 1.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit
1603 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$450
1036 sqft
$99 DEPOSIT !!!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME - $99 DEPOSIT!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME FOR A NICE GROWING FAMILY.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1405 W. Long 17th St
1405 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex in North Little Rock. Lawn Care included in Rent! - Come see this perfect 1BR 1BA duplex in North Little Rock today! Lawn care is provided free. This HOME is move in ready, bedrooms are spacious.
Results within 1 mile of North Little Rock
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
$
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$735
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Little Rock
15 Units Available
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$775
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1154 sqft
Come explore Block 2 Lofts, an urban historic high-rise community in the heart of Little Rock’s River Market district. Our community’s sleek design and contemporary features were built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,071
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1016 Kiehl
1016 W Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
988 sqft
1016 W. Kiehl Ave. - ~COMING SOON~ Fairly new updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home in Sherwood, AR.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
139 Deauville Drive
139 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1636 sqft
*MAUMELLE* BEAUTIFUL HOME IN COUNTRY CLUB OF ARKANSAS SUBDIVISION! New Carpet And New Trane Heat And Air Unit!!! Home Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
119 Chiliwood Lane - A
119 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Spacious duplex unit, close to Hwy 107 and Kiehl. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Fenced backyard. NO PETS. Application fee $35 per adult. $775.00 deposit. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 6.2.
City Guide for North Little Rock, AR

Across the Arkansas River from Little Rock and located in the central part of the state, the city of North Little shouldn’t be overlooked when staking out your new place. With views of Little Rock’s skyline and a smaller price tag, you’ll find settling into life in North Little Rock will be a cinch.

Here, you can take advantage of living in a smaller city that actually boasts a city center with upscale one-bedroom apartments on the riverfront for around $1,000. But other than some of the new, glitzy rentals of the downtown area (also known as the Argenta neighborhood), you can find one-bedroom places for around $600 throughout the city. With a philosophy like, “Repair, don’t replace,” you’ll see why North Little Rock shows its history up front and still resembles the quaint river town it once was.

From a few art galleries and bars, to restaurants and the like, the Argenta neighborhood will be your go-to spot for entertainment in the city.

West of Main Street is where you’ll find historic homes as well as new townhouses and condominiums for rent. Remember when we talked about this city putting its history first? Well, the style and age of the rental property will determine the price much more so than the location, with the exception of brand new condos on the river. Make sure you keep that nugget of apartment hunting info in your noggin while on the prowl around here.

Camp Robinson, used by the Arkansas National Guard, borders the northern section of town and the North Little Rock Municipal Airport spreads across the Northern tip of the city and includes Oak Grove/Blue Hill neighborhoods.

A bulk of the housing can be found running east and west and, of course, the central part of town closer to the river. For a smaller city (population of just over 60,000), you’ll find plenty of activity at Burns Park (one of the largest municipal parks in the United States), Verizon Arena, Dickey-Stephens Park and beyond. Happy apartment hunting & welcome to North Little Rock! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in North Little Rock, AR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Little Rock renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

