Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:30 PM

117 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

Finding an apartment in North Little Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for b...
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$744
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$894
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
47 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$676
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$777
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:27pm
Lakewood
3 Units Available
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
$599
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
417 Libby Lane
417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
901 West 43rd St.
901 West 43rd Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
980 sqft
- This two bedroom duplex is located just off 47th street in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, the kitchen has a stove and refrigerator, washer dryer connections, hardwoods, storage room, and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1303 W 16th St
1303 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$795
1457 sqft
Don't miss this rental opportunity! - We offer affordable homes that can fit just about any budget, and a quick and easy application process you can complete in a matter of a few minutes! Call me today and let's see if we can make our house your

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12417 Solandra Circle
12417 Solandra Cir, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
12417 Solandra Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in North Little Rock.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 W 16th St
1611 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$950
1504 sqft
Newly renovated 2 story 4 bedroom house - apply today! - We offer affordable homes that can fit just about any budget, and a quick and easy application process you can complete in a matter of a few minutes! Call me today and let's see if we can

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3616 Willow
3616 North Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
972 sqft
For Sale By Owner, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With Carport. - This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is $795/month Hardwood flooring through out the home, white appliances, nice sized bedrooms, and one car carport with storage area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
625 West 35th St.
625 West 35th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
915 sqft
- This two bedroom home is located on 35th street off Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, furnished kitchen, washer dryer connections, fenced yard, pets allowed, and much more call today for more information.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1800 Northwood Dr
1800 Northwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
- This updated three bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock. It has a furnished kitchen, a laundry room and hardwood floors. There is also a fenced yard and a manual opening garage door. Pets allowed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4405 Boyer Street
4405 Boyer Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
890 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Spacious Rooms - Washer & Dryer Connections - Central Heat and Air - Off Street Parking - And

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
66 Sunset Dr
66 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1236 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12800 Faulkner Crossing
12800 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1476 sqft
12800 Faulkner Crossing Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Available to view in person on June 15th! You don't want to miss out on this cute four bedroom, two bath home in Jonesboro! This home has a functional floor

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4612 Aktins Street
4612 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1256 sqft
3 Bedroom home with spacious living room. Pets only allowed outside with a $250 nonrefundable pet fee for the 1st 12 months, $25 each month after.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
1 Unit Available
617 Poe St
617 Poe Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
728 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 10:32pm
East Argenta
1 Unit Available
613 N Hickory St
613 North Hickory Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1296 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
City Guide for North Little Rock, AR

Across the Arkansas River from Little Rock and located in the central part of the state, the city of North Little shouldn’t be overlooked when staking out your new place. With views of Little Rock’s skyline and a smaller price tag, you’ll find settling into life in North Little Rock will be a cinch.

Here, you can take advantage of living in a smaller city that actually boasts a city center with upscale one-bedroom apartments on the riverfront for around $1,000. But other than some of the new, glitzy rentals of the downtown area (also known as the Argenta neighborhood), you can find one-bedroom places for around $600 throughout the city. With a philosophy like, “Repair, don’t replace,” you’ll see why North Little Rock shows its history up front and still resembles the quaint river town it once was.

From a few art galleries and bars, to restaurants and the like, the Argenta neighborhood will be your go-to spot for entertainment in the city.

West of Main Street is where you’ll find historic homes as well as new townhouses and condominiums for rent. Remember when we talked about this city putting its history first? Well, the style and age of the rental property will determine the price much more so than the location, with the exception of brand new condos on the river. Make sure you keep that nugget of apartment hunting info in your noggin while on the prowl around here.

Camp Robinson, used by the Arkansas National Guard, borders the northern section of town and the North Little Rock Municipal Airport spreads across the Northern tip of the city and includes Oak Grove/Blue Hill neighborhoods.

A bulk of the housing can be found running east and west and, of course, the central part of town closer to the river. For a smaller city (population of just over 60,000), you’ll find plenty of activity at Burns Park (one of the largest municipal parks in the United States), Verizon Arena, Dickey-Stephens Park and beyond. Happy apartment hunting & welcome to North Little Rock! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in North Little Rock, AR

Finding an apartment in North Little Rock that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

