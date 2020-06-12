Apartment List
/
AR
/
north little rock
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:33 AM

56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
48 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$767
1085 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$944
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
5547 Springvale Rd
5547 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
- This 2 bedroom unit is located just off JFK in North Little Rock. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry room, assigned parking, Water is paid. Large living area and much more. call today for more information. no pets (RLNE2641392)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3017 Parkway Drive
3017 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom apartment for rent in Burns Park area. Conveniently located off of Military Drive. Recently renovated with granite counter tops and much more! Washer/Dryer included!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
311 W L Avenue
311 West L Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$950
1300 sqft
This two bedroom house is located in the Park Hill area of North Little Rock, not far from Ridgeroad Middle School. It has been completely remodeled with new paint, carpet and floors.
Results within 1 mile of North Little Rock
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
$
Riverdale
10 Units Available
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$999
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Riverdale
33 Units Available
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Riverdale
11 Units Available
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
1175 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
119 Chiliwood Lane - A
119 Chiliwood Lane, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Spacious duplex unit, close to Hwy 107 and Kiehl. Two bedrooms / two bathrooms. Tile floors throughout. Fenced backyard. NO PETS. Application fee $35 per adult. $775.00 deposit. AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING: 6.2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Argenta
1 Unit Available
431 W 4th Street
431 West 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1368 sqft
Perfectly located in the heart of the Argenta area, sandwiched between Dickey Stevens Park, the business district and downtown area! Freshly remodeled with new paint, carpets, modern kitchen, modern bathrooms and updated like new feel! You will

1 of 18

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
104 Audubon Cove
104 Audubon Cove, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1056 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED*. Nice, townhouse style apartment in four-plex unit building. Large living/ dining area opens to spacious, fully furnished kitchen featuring lots of wood cabinetry and formica type counters.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Downtown Little Rock
1 Unit Available
504 E 6th Street
504 East 6th Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1155 sqft
Fabulous Downtown Condo! One-level condo in lower level of Historic Caroline Building- Condo finished out in 2006 wood flooring with carpet in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of North Little Rock
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Walnut Valley
10 Units Available
Fairfield
1912 Green Mountain Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$715
1134 sqft
Fairfield offers a great value in apartment living in the Little Rock area! Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff; we are committed to your comfort.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
River Mountain
19 Units Available
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$872
908 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Briarwood
8 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Rock Creek
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
13111 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$719
931 sqft
Shadow Lake's recently renovated apartments offer a scenic setting, conveniently located near I-430 and I-630, with plenty of shopping/dining. All units include laundry, outdoor space, dishwashers and parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Berkley
1601 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1050 sqft
// The Berkley Apartments in Little Rock, AR offers the best value in apartment living in the area. Enjoy prompt service from our professional staff, now under new management with Monarch Investment & Management.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
16 Units Available
Chapel Ridge of Sherwood
10401 Brockington Rd, Sherwood, AR
2 Bedrooms
$750
912 sqft
Discover affordable luxury living at Chapel Ridge of Sherwood.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
2 Bedrooms
$839
908 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Reservoir
15 Units Available
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Walnut Valley
5 Units Available
Arbors of Pleasant Valley
2020 Hinson Loop Rd, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$959
887 sqft
Nestled on beautiful Hinson Loop in Little Rock, your dream apartment is waiting for you.

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

North Little Rock rent trends were flat over the past month

North Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in North Little Rock.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    North Little Rock 1 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 BedroomsNorth Little Rock 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Little Rock 3 BedroomsNorth Little Rock Accessible ApartmentsNorth Little Rock Apartments with Balcony
    North Little Rock Apartments with GarageNorth Little Rock Apartments with GymNorth Little Rock Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Little Rock Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorth Little Rock Apartments with ParkingNorth Little Rock Apartments with Pool
    North Little Rock Apartments with Washer-DryerNorth Little Rock Cheap PlacesNorth Little Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Little Rock Furnished ApartmentsNorth Little Rock Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Little Rock, ARPine Bluff, ARSherwood, ARConway, ARMaumelle, AR
    Beebe, ARHot Springs, ARCabot, ARJacksonville, ARHot Springs Village, AR
    Ward, ARBryant, ARShannon Hills, ARGibson, ARBenton, AR

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown Argenta

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Arkansas for Medical SciencesUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock
    University of Central Arkansas
    Southeast Arkansas College