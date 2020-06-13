Apartment List
152 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
East Argenta
1 Unit Available
613 N Hickory St
613 North Hickory Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$895
1296 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
106 Parkdale Street
106 Parkdale Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$650
894 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-1ba home in North Little Rock has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
5100 Stratford Road
5100 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
This is a beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located in North Little Rock! The main living area has hardwood flooring and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well. On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
66 Sunset Dr
66 Sunset Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1236 sqft
Contact Peggy Goodman 501 676 1758 - Fill out the application and we will set up a showing with you...if you decide that you want the property...

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12800 Faulkner Crossing
12800 Faulkner Crossing Drive, North Little Rock, AR
12800 Faulkner Crossing Available 06/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* FOUR BEDROOM | TWO BATHROOM - Available to view in person on June 15th! You don't want to miss out on this cute four bedroom, two bath home in Jonesboro! This home has a functional floor

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Libby Lane
417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5802 Foxboro Dr
5802 Foxboro Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$950
1071 sqft
Great North Little Rock Home - This charming 3 bedroom 2 full bath home is ready to be lived in. Home features new HVAC unit and lots of privacy out back.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 W 16th St
1611 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
Newly renovated 2 story 4 bedroom house - apply today! - We offer affordable homes that can fit just about any budget, and a quick and easy application process you can complete in a matter of a few minutes! Call me today and let's see if we can

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
608 Gardenia
608 Gardenia Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$550
686 sqft
AN ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE YOU CAN CALL HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS YOUR NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME THAT IS MOVE IN READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY! Some of the great features of Your New Living Space

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
54 OAKVIEW DRIVE
54 Oakview Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1257 sqft
QUESTIONS CONTACT LANCE GARNER 501-912-6020 - This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home offers a family room, fully fenced yard, 1 car carport and convenient to everything. (RLNE4688523)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1303 W 16th St
1303 West 16th Street, North Little Rock, AR
Don't miss this rental opportunity! - We offer affordable homes that can fit just about any budget, and a quick and easy application process you can complete in a matter of a few minutes! Call me today and let's see if we can make our house your

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12417 Solandra Circle
12417 Solandra Cir, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1248 sqft
12417 Solandra Circle Available 07/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on July 15th! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in North Little Rock.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Argenta
1 Unit Available
1315 Maple St
1315 North Maple Street, North Little Rock, AR
All Electric Argenta Uptown Brownstone - Dont have a Headway Home yet? Apply FREE at RentHeadway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1800 Northwood Dr
1800 Northwood Rd, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
- This updated three bedroom, 2 bath home is located in the Lakewood section of North Little Rock. It has a furnished kitchen, a laundry room and hardwood floors. There is also a fenced yard and a manual opening garage door. Pets allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5305 Sycamore St
5305 Sycamore Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1502 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5305 Sycamore St in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
123 Saunders Drive
123 Saunders Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$850
1303 sqft
Come check out this newly renovated home in North Little Rock ! This home is a 3bd with and 4th optional bedroom , 2 full bathrooms ! New kitchen and appliances Nice yard space . Move in ready !!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1924 Flora Street
1924 Flora Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$795
1225 sqft
Cute house 3BR/1.5 BA with detached 2 car garage/ shop. Central heat and air, washer and dryer connections, built in microwave, ceiling fans, attic fan, and security system. No pets, $795.00 a month, 500 deposit. apply online at gpirei.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
813 Greenlea Drive
813 Greenlea Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$775
975 sqft
Newly renovated 3bd/1ba home in North Little Rock! New kitchen and appliances . new flooring through out ! Nice yard space and covered carport . Move in ready !

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
315 Casa Court
315 Casa Ct, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1809 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* GORGEOUS HOME IN VALLEY SUBDIVISION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Property Features All Electric Utilities, Dark Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Area With Chandelier, Surveillence Cameras And Alarm System, And TV Mounts Also Included!

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Argenta
1 Unit Available
305 West 19th Street
305 West 19th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1528 sqft
Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!! Section 8 Friendly. Do you need a back yard with plenty of space? Here is the property for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect. Please contact iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1723 West 18th
1723 West 18th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1176 sqft
Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with large bonus room in the back. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing. Deposit can be paid over 2 months. Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home.

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Little Rock rent trends were flat over the past month

North Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in North Little Rock.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

