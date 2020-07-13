Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM

104 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$875
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
59 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$794
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
3 Units Available
Downtown Argenta
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$719
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$720
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Silverwood Trail
901 Silverwood Trail, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2059 sqft
3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley - 3/2 One-Level in Shady Valley, Beautifully Landscaped, Shady Front Porch, Enter to Foyer w/Vaulted Ceiling & Marble Floors, Formal Dining, Amazing Living Rm.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1615 West 44th
1615 West 44th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$995
1242 sqft
1615 West 44th - Large 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home siting on a large lot with a large fenced in back yard. This home sets on the top of a hill. We are currently doing a few updates to this home like in the bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Arizona Ave
107 Arizona Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
1080 sqft
107 Arizona Ave Available 08/03/20 Arizona Avenue - North Little Rock - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath rental with fenced back yard. Close to Camp Robinson Base, interstate and shopping. Home has fenced in back yard. (RLNE5899071)

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Valerie Court
17 Valerie Court, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1271 sqft
17 Valerie Court Available 07/18/20 17 Valerie - (RLNE5831674)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 W 13th St
1500 West 13th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1550 sqft
- (RLNE5769728)

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
617 Poe St
617 Poe Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
728 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
315 Casa Court
315 Casa Ct, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*GORGEOUS HOME IN VALLEY SUBDIVISION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Property Features All Electric Utilities, Dark Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Area With Chandelier, Surveillance Cameras And Alarm System, And TV Mounts Also Included!

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
417 Libby Lane
417 Libby Lane, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1050 sqft
Zillow - Thank you for your interest in our Property for rent. If you like to discuss, schedule a viewing, please call or text at 501-831-0105. Our office address is 1303 Mills Rd Jacksonville, AR 72076 Our Office number is 501-983-4580.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5801 Hacienda Drive
5801 Hacienda Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$890
1308 sqft
Available Now! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, furnished eat in kitchen with refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and disposal. The washing machine and dryer are also provided. Fenced back yard and carport.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
1723 West 18th
1723 West 18th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1176 sqft
Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with large bonus room in the back. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing. Deposit can be paid over 2 months. Section 8 accepted. 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Argenta
1504 Marion
1504 Marion Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$900
1548 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Little Rock. Call to schedule your showing today. 501-580-6545 or email: Leasing@iRemodelProperties.com Deposit payable over 3 months. Pet fee does apply.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Argenta
318 West 18th Street
318 West 18th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
1220 sqft
Very large 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with huge kitchen, large shaded fenced in yard. Central heat and air. Large 2 bedroom home with very large bedrooms. Central heat and air. Large kitchen and dining area. Laundry room is also very large.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
3208 N Cypress Street
3208 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1704 sqft
Located in the Park Hill Historic District, this remodeled home still has many of its unique and original features to boast including crystal knobs, original wood trim and hardwood floors, and an antique front door.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Argenta
305 West 19th Street
305 West 19th Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$900
1528 sqft
Deposit can be paid over the first 2 months!! Section 8 Friendly. Do you need a back yard with plenty of space? Here is the property for you! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect. Please contact iRemodel Properties at 501-580-6545.

1 of 6

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Argenta
117 College Park Circle
117 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 07:40am
1 Unit Available
5204 Schaer Street
5204 Schaer Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$750
1181 sqft
Real Property Management Central AR. Call 501-222-1009 today to schedule a self-showing and visit our website rpmcentralar.com to view pictures, full video walk thru, and to apply online. Super value just off Camp Robinson Rd. 3br 1.

July 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

North Little Rock rents increased slightly over the past month

North Little Rock rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $672 for a one-bedroom apartment and $813 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $813 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

