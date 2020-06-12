108 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$786
1085 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Downtown Argenta
18 Units Available
THRIVE Argenta
111 East 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
Our luxury community is located in the heart of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock. THRIVE is a living experience unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$944
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:51pm
30 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
Downtown Argenta
2 Units Available
Argenta Square Apartments
617 N Maple St, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$806
894 sqft
Experience Little Rock living at Argenta Square Apartments. This property is situated on N. Maple St. in Little Rock. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has to offer. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4405 Boyer Street
4405 Boyer Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
890 sqft
2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home Some of the great features of Your New Living Space are: - Spacious Rooms - Washer & Dryer Connections - Central Heat and Air - Off Street Parking - And

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 West 43rd St.
901 West 43rd Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
980 sqft
- This two bedroom duplex is located just off 47th street in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, the kitchen has a stove and refrigerator, washer dryer connections, hardwoods, storage room, and much more.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
3616 Willow
3616 North Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
972 sqft
For Sale By Owner, 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home With Carport. - This 2 Bed 1 Bath home is $795/month Hardwood flooring through out the home, white appliances, nice sized bedrooms, and one car carport with storage area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
1500 Skyline Dr
1500 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$900
1020 sqft
- This is a 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in the Park Hill area. The kitchen is furnished. There is a separate dining room. The large back yard has a deck that is off the kitchen. The home has a single car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
625 West 35th St.
625 West 35th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$575
915 sqft
- This two bedroom home is located on 35th street off Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, furnished kitchen, washer dryer connections, fenced yard, pets allowed, and much more call today for more information.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5547 Springvale Rd
5547 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
- This 2 bedroom unit is located just off JFK in North Little Rock. There are 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Laundry room, assigned parking, Water is paid. Large living area and much more. call today for more information. no pets (RLNE2641392)

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
617 Poe St
617 Poe Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$695
728 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 16

Last updated June 11 at 07:26pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
127 Crestview Drive, Apt 4
127 Crestview Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
Large, recently remodeled 2 bdr , 1 bath apartment in historic Park Hill. Central Heat & Air, Gas Stove, Refridgerator. Great quiet neighborhood with qiuck access to downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
23 Quillen Avenue
23 Quillen Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
Cute and cozy 2bd/1ba house in North Little Rock ! New flooring and paint through out . New kitchen , cabinets , and appliances ! Covered front porch and also covered carport . Give us a call 501-232-8964 Move in ready !!!

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
2021 West Short 17th Street - B
2021 West Short 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
624 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Section 8 welcome. Call iRemodel today 501-580-6545. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Section 8 welcome. Call iRemodel today 501-580-6545.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1403 w 19th
1403 West 19th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
858 sqft
Section 8 welcome! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule a showing. Deposit can be paid over 2 months. Section 8 welcome! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
4216 N Cypress
4216 North Cypress Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1121 sqft
Two bedrooms and two living areas and one bath. Great house with lots of room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1916 Flora Street
1916 Flora Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$650
846 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Call iRemodel Properties, 501-580-6545 or apply online at iRemodelProperties.com 12 month lease. $650 security deposit. $35 application fee for each tenant over the age of 18. 2 bedroom, 1 bath home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Downtown Argenta
1 Unit Available
431 W 4th Street
431 West 4th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1368 sqft
Perfectly located in the heart of the Argenta area, sandwiched between Dickey Stevens Park, the business district and downtown area! Freshly remodeled with new paint, carpets, modern kitchen, modern bathrooms and updated like new feel! You will

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
700 m Avenue
700 West M Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Cute 4 plex ready for move in now! Completely remodeled with washer and dryer in unit. Convenient location right off 107. Strictly no smoking, and no pets. Background check and credit check are required. Call now to schedule your private showing!

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Park Hill
1 Unit Available
206 W I Avenue
206 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$585
864 sqft
*CREDIT/ BACKGROUND CHECKS REQUIRED* Nice floor plan in NLR's trendy Park Hill and in good condition! Carpeted living area and bedrooms- good sized BRs. Spacious kitchen w/ oven/ range and refrigerator. Ceramic tile bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Parkway Drive
3017 Parkway Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$615
850 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom apartment for rent in Burns Park area. Conveniently located off of Military Drive. Recently renovated with granite counter tops and much more! Washer/Dryer included!

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
1519 Julian
1519 Julian Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
1301 sqft
Call today to schedule your showing. 501-580-6545. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house. Section 8 welcome! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Call 501-580-6545 to schedule your showing.

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Little Rock rent trends were flat over the past month

North Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in North Little Rock.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

