20 Cheap Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 West 43rd St.
901 West 43rd Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$525
980 sqft
- This two bedroom duplex is located just off 47th street in North Little Rock. There are two bedrooms, one bath, the kitchen has a stove and refrigerator, washer dryer connections, hardwoods, storage room, and much more.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
608 Gardenia
608 Gardenia Avenue, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$550
686 sqft
AN ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOUSE YOU CAN CALL HOME AVAILABLE TODAY!!! - AVAILABLE TODAY IS YOUR NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME THAT IS MOVE IN READY FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY! Some of the great features of Your New Living Space

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
2021 West Short 17th Street - B
2021 West Short 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
624 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Section 8 welcome. Call iRemodel today 501-580-6545. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex. Section 8 welcome. Call iRemodel today 501-580-6545.

1 of 6

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Argenta
1 Unit Available
117 College Park Circle
117 College Park Circle, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$425
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home Available Now!! GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! - Are you looking for a NICE and AFFORDABLE Duplex Home? Look no further! Available NOW is a 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex Home.

1 of 12

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
1603 W Long 17th Street - West Unit
1603 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$450
1036 sqft
$99 DEPOSIT !!!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME - $99 DEPOSIT!! AVAILABLE TODAY IS A LOVELY 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM DUPLEX HOME FOR A NICE GROWING FAMILY.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1405 W. Long 17th St
1405 West Long 17th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
600 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex in North Little Rock. Lawn Care included in Rent! - Come see this perfect 1BR 1BA duplex in North Little Rock today! Lawn care is provided free. This HOME is move in ready, bedrooms are spacious.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5820 Sonora Drive
5820 Sonora Drive, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
800 sqft
2BR/1.5BA North Little Rock duplex for rent. Located right by beautiful Burns Park!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1407 W 12
1407 West 12th Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$475
700 sqft
Clean 1 bedroom, l bath furnished duplex apartment. Tenant pays own gas and electric utilities. Water is paid. Section 8 tenants accepted. NO PETS allowed. Property has space for a stacked washer & dryer and electric window cool/heat unit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:20am
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$549
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1036 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarwood Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated September 25 at 06:44pm
Reservoir
Contact for Availability
Brook Valley
1100 Brookside Drive, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$544
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
862 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brook Valley in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated September 25 at 06:23pm
Downtown Little Rock
Contact for Availability
Argenta Homes
1402 Cumberland Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$525
2 Bedrooms
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Argenta Homes in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated September 25 at 07:58pm
Hillcrest
Contact for Availability
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$535
500 sqft
Are you looking for a great price in the perfect location? Come home to Oakwood Place. We are convenient to downtown and the Riverdale area. We have a sparkling pool, fully equipped kitchens and accept pets of all sizes.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10002 Shannon Dr. 4A
10002 Shannon Drive, Jacksonville, AR
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$535
- (RLNE4995382)

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central High
1 Unit Available
2000 Rice Street
2000 South Rice Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$450
900 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom house on a huge lot with kitchen stove furnished. Tenant to provide own refrigerator. NO PETS allowed. NO HOUSING TENANTS accepted. Tenant to provide own heating and cooling.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central High
1 Unit Available
1903 W 19th Street
1903 West 19th Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$550
875 sqft
First months rent is FREE upon approval !! Come view your new home new home!!! The apartment is available to show now and very flexible with the times that are needed to view the apartment.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Capital View
1 Unit Available
1901 Johnson St
1901 Johnson Street, Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$475
950 sqft
zillow - This is AUI Rentals, this property has a central air and heat, 3 bedroom home for rent. If you have questions, concerns please call or txt at 501-831 0105. Click on the HTML Code to proceed with the application fee.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Cloverdale Watson
15 Units Available
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$499
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$565
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
2072 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spring Valley Apartments in Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
1300 Plummer Street
1300 Plummer Drive, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$395
550 sqft
Economical apartment, water & lawn care included in rent. Tenant pays electric and gas. Central heat & air. Refrigerator and stove included. No pets allowed.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
120 South Elm Street
120 South Elm Street, Jacksonville, AR
1 Bedroom
$350
500 sqft
Economical one bedroom apartment, located across the street from the Jacksonville Senior Center. Tile flooring through out. Water included in the rent. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 Roosevelt Road
104 Roosevelt Road, Jacksonville, AR
2 Bedrooms
$500
1048 sqft
- (RLNE3207095)

June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Little Rock rent trends were flat over the past month

North Little Rock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $670 for a one-bedroom apartment and $811 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in Arkansas that we have data for, Conway, Fayetteville, and Jonesboro, where two-bedrooms go for $754, $749, and $727, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.1%, -0.3%, and -0.2%).
    • Rogers, Fort Smith, and North Little Rock have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $811 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in North Little Rock.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

