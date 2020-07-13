Apartment List
65 Apartments for rent in North Little Rock, AR with pool

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
59 Units Available
Foothills Apartments
2401 Lakeview Rd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$793
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$838
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1346 sqft
Conveniently located near the Lakewood Village Shopping Center and close to the Little Rock Air Base. Apartments feature balconies, modern appliances and central air. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, dog park and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
28 Units Available
Fairfax Crossing Apartments
5900 McCain Park Pl, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1085 sqft
Welcome to Fairfax Crossing! Located in North Little Rock. The community offers one, two, three and four bedroom apartments homes with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and washer/dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Lexington Park Apartment Homes
7601 Vestal Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$794
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,114
1274 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lexington Park Apartment Homes in North Little Rock. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
$
4 Units Available
Lakewood
Icon Lakewood
2400 McCain Blvd, North Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
910 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with oversized closets, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to a fitness center and clubhouse, among other amenities. Close to I-285.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4706 E Broadway
4706 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$750
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features Vinyl Flooring, Refrigerator Included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
211 W I Street
211 West I Street, North Little Rock, AR
2 Bedrooms
$675
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR ALL OF THE ATTRACTIONS DOWNTOWN LITTLE ROCK HAS TO OFFER!! This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex Features A Refrigerator, Gas Range, Laundry Hook Ups And Central Heat And Air! Only A 3 Minute Drive To The River

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4704 E Broadway
4704 East Broadway Street, North Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$600
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK!!* 1 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Duplex Features New Vinyl Flooring Installed In Kitchen, Wood Floors In All Other Areas, And New Electrical Panel Installed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4916 Atkins
4916 Atkins Street, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$800
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Cute Home Near Rose City This 3 Bedroom And 1 Bath Home Features A 2 Car Carport, Covered Front Porch, and Fenced In Backyard! DIRECTIONS: From I-30 E, Exit 141 B Towards Broadway, Right On E Broadway, Left On E Broadway, Right

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
315 Casa Court
315 Casa Ct, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK*GORGEOUS HOME IN VALLEY SUBDIVISION! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Property Features All Electric Utilities, Dark Hardwood Floors, Formal Dining Area With Chandelier, Surveillance Cameras And Alarm System, And TV Mounts Also Included!

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2205 Osage
2205 Osage Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1789 sqft
Call Keith Montgomery @ 501-231-9503 - Property sits on Osage drive in the Indian Hills Subdivision of North Little Rock. Nice and spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage and all built ins in the kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
628 Skyline Drive
628 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, AR
3 Bedrooms
$975
1 sqft
*NORTH LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home Located In Park Hill! This 3 Bed And 1 Bath Home Features A Family Room, A Separate Dining Room And A Fence! NO SMOKING!! DIRECTIONS: From I-40 E, Take Exit 153A, Turn Left Onto JFK Blvd, Right Onto E A Ave, Right Onto
Results within 1 mile of North Little Rock
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
44 Units Available
Riverdale
Riverhouse
1200 Brookwood Dr, Little Rock, AR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1166 sqft
Welcome to Riverhouse Apartments, the premier apartments in Little Rock, Arkansas. Located in the acclaimed Riverdale Neighborhood, our community features studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments with every amenity you could ask for.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
5 Units Available
Riverdale
The Everly
2501 Riverfront Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$899
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1027 sqft
Discover The Everly & settle into convenient, affordable apartment living in the heart of the Riverdale area. You are within walking distance to Rebsamen Park & Murray Park. Golf, bike & jogging trails are convenient.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
10 Units Available
Riverdale
Vantage Point Apartment Homes
2300 Rebsamen Park Rd, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$690
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1375 sqft
Enjoy the best in apartment living at Vantage Point Apartment Homes! Our community offers 1, 2, 3 bedroom apartments and 2 bedroom townhomes in beautiful Little Rock, AR. You’ll find both comfort and convenience at Vantage Point.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
508 E Devon Avenue
508 East Devon Avenue, Sherwood, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
*SHERWOOD*Beautiful Home In Park Hill Neighborhood!! This 4 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features A Covered Front Doorway, Flowing Floor Plan, And A Cute Kitchen With Plenty Of Cabinets. The Home Has Hardwood, Tile And Carpet Floors Throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
700 E 9th St 4F
700 E 9th St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$975
688 sqft
Downtown Little Rock Luxury Condo - Property Id: 123365 FOR LEASE: Live/work/play in the Little Rock Rivermarket. Private end unit 1bed/1bath 660sf condo at the luxurious Quapaw Tower.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
700 E 9th
700 East 9th Street, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$850
691 sqft
Totally updated end unit! Incredible view's of the city! Granite countertops in the Kit.

1 of 39

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
137 Deauville
137 Deauville Drive, Maumelle, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1 sqft
*MAUMELLE!!*Gorgeous Home In Country Club Of Arkansas!! This 3 Bedroom And 2 Bath Home Features New Window Shaded Installed On All Windows Throughout The Home. The Home Has Hardwood Floors, Carpets, And Vinyl Throughout The Home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Little Rock
300 3rd, #706
300 E 3rd St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$1,600
995 sqft
Come live Downtown! Fantastic large one bedroom in one of Little Rock's premier high rises. Hardwoods. Washer/Dryer in unit. Floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the beautiful east views.
Results within 5 miles of North Little Rock
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
The Retreat at Sherwood
100 Manson Rd, Sherwood, AR
1 Bedroom
$687
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1341 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
17 Units Available
Reservoir
Towne Oaks Apartments
9300 Treasure Hill Road, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$530
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1355 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
River Mountain
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$928
1083 sqft
Luxury community with impeccably maintained grounds, pool and gym. Apartments are pet friendly with central air. Location in the heart of West Little Rock conveniently located by the banks of the Arkansas River.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Highland Pointe of Maumelle
100 Commercial Park Ct, Maumelle, AR
1 Bedroom
$838
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$869
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$896
1083 sqft
Resort-like setting near Lake Valencia Park and I-40. Custom-designed apartment homes. On-site amenities include a pool, garage, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Smoke-free units provided. Minutes from walking trails.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
13 Units Available
Heights
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St, Little Rock, AR
1 Bedroom
$715
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Midtown Shopping Center and Park Plaza Mall are both convenient to this pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy an onsite pool, gym, and clubhouse. Recently renovated units include fireplaces and walk-in closets.

July 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 North Little Rock Rent Report. North Little Rock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the North Little Rock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

North Little Rock rents increased slightly over the past month

North Little Rock rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in North Little Rock stand at $672 for a one-bedroom apartment and $813 for a two-bedroom. North Little Rock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arkansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of North Little Rock, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arkansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Springdale is the most expensive of all Arkansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $932; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Conway, where a two-bedroom goes for $756, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.4%).
    • Springdale, Rogers, and Fort Smith have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    North Little Rock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in North Little Rock, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. North Little Rock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • North Little Rock's median two-bedroom rent of $813 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While North Little Rock's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in North Little Rock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in North Little Rock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

