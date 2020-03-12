Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Little Rock
Find more places like 3005 Tatum Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Little Rock, AR
/
3005 Tatum Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:35 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3005 Tatum Street
3005 Tatum Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3005 Tatum Street, Little Rock, AR 72204
John Barrow
Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Home on a Quiet Street. No Carpet! Wood and Ceramic Tile Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3005 Tatum Street have any available units?
3005 Tatum Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Little Rock Rent Report
.
Is 3005 Tatum Street currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Tatum Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Tatum Street pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Tatum Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 3005 Tatum Street offer parking?
No, 3005 Tatum Street does not offer parking.
Does 3005 Tatum Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Tatum Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Tatum Street have a pool?
No, 3005 Tatum Street does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Tatum Street have accessible units?
No, 3005 Tatum Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Tatum Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Tatum Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Tatum Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Tatum Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Briarwood Apartments
801 S Rodney Parham Rd
Little Rock, AR 72205
Highland Pointe West Little Rock
5500 Highland Dr
Little Rock, AR 72223
Forest Place
1400 N Pierce St
Little Rock, AR 72207
Spring Valley Apartments
8701 Interstate 30
Little Rock, AR 72209
Beacon Hill Apartments
1801 Reservoir Rd
Little Rock, AR 72227
Block 2 Lofts
115 E Markham St
Little Rock, AR 72201
Chenal Pointe at the Divide
6400 The Divide Pkwy
Little Rock, AR 72223
Oakwood Place
25 Oakwood Road
Little Rock, AR 72202
Similar Pages
Little Rock 1 Bedrooms
Little Rock 2 Bedrooms
Little Rock Apartments with Pool
Little Rock Dog Friendly Apartments
Little Rock Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
North Little Rock, AR
Pine Bluff, AR
Sherwood, AR
Conway, AR
Maumelle, AR
Beebe, AR
Hot Springs, AR
Cabot, AR
Russellville, AR
Jacksonville, AR
Hot Springs Village, AR
Ward, AR
Nearby Neighborhoods
Walnut Valley
Rock Creek
Riverdale
Reservoir
Midtown
Hillcrest
Cloverdale Watson
Downtown Little Rock
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Central Arkansas
Southeast Arkansas College