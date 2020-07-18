All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 3191 Barnsbury TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
3191 Barnsbury TER
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

3191 Barnsbury TER

3191 North Barnsbury Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3191 North Barnsbury Terrace, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Huntingdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice town house in E Fayetteville. Home features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, all appliances, granite countertops, nice finishes, new vinyl wood flooring in living room. Carpet in bedroom. Hurry this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3191 Barnsbury TER have any available units?
3191 Barnsbury TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3191 Barnsbury TER have?
Some of 3191 Barnsbury TER's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3191 Barnsbury TER currently offering any rent specials?
3191 Barnsbury TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3191 Barnsbury TER pet-friendly?
No, 3191 Barnsbury TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fayetteville.
Does 3191 Barnsbury TER offer parking?
No, 3191 Barnsbury TER does not offer parking.
Does 3191 Barnsbury TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3191 Barnsbury TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3191 Barnsbury TER have a pool?
No, 3191 Barnsbury TER does not have a pool.
Does 3191 Barnsbury TER have accessible units?
No, 3191 Barnsbury TER does not have accessible units.
Does 3191 Barnsbury TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3191 Barnsbury TER has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Grandview
401 W 24th St
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Apartments with Balconies
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, AR
Fort Smith, ARLowell, ARPrairie Grove, ARFarmington, ARSiloam Springs, AR
Bella Vista, ARTahlequah, OKVan Buren, ARGravette, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College