Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Condo living at its finest! This condo is perfectly located in the heart of Fayetteville close to the UofA and has easy access to I-49. This 2 bed 2.5 bath town home with private 2 car garage is newly updated and all appliances convey including the washer and dryer! Also included is water/sewer and trash service. This unit is very quiet with interior insulation in walls w/exterior 2-3 inches fire retardant! Schedule a showing soon!