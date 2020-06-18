Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1351 N Kings DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
1351 N Kings DR
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1351 N Kings DR
1351 North Kings Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1351 North Kings Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Root School
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom & 1 bathroom house in Fayetteville! Original wood floors, remodeled kitchen, and huge park like back yard! Close to Root Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1351 N Kings DR have any available units?
1351 N Kings DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fayetteville, AR
.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fayetteville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1351 N Kings DR have?
Some of 1351 N Kings DR's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1351 N Kings DR currently offering any rent specials?
1351 N Kings DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1351 N Kings DR pet-friendly?
No, 1351 N Kings DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fayetteville
.
Does 1351 N Kings DR offer parking?
No, 1351 N Kings DR does not offer parking.
Does 1351 N Kings DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1351 N Kings DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1351 N Kings DR have a pool?
No, 1351 N Kings DR does not have a pool.
Does 1351 N Kings DR have accessible units?
No, 1351 N Kings DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1351 N Kings DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1351 N Kings DR has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
