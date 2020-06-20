Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

1103 S Splash Drive Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing*Three Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in our Quarry Trace Community - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 1st!



Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Tucked in our beautiful Quarry Trace community in Fayetteville.The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, wooden deck, two car garage, landscaping, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet throughout the home.

Our

neighborhood is located within the Fayetteville School District - Happy Hollow Elementary, McNair Middle School, Ramay JH, and Fayetteville HS.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.



BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.



(RLNE5817596)