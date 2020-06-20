All apartments in Fayetteville
Find more places like 1103 S Splash Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fayetteville, AR
/
1103 S Splash Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1103 S Splash Drive

1103 South Splash Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fayetteville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1103 South Splash Drive, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Baldwin

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1103 S Splash Drive Available 07/01/20 *Pre-Leasing*Three Bedroom |Two Bath Rental Home in our Quarry Trace Community - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 1st!

Enjoy a beautiful 1243 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Tucked in our beautiful Quarry Trace community in Fayetteville.The home includes a laundry room with hook-ups, wooden deck, two car garage, landscaping, and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet throughout the home.
Our
neighborhood is located within the Fayetteville School District - Happy Hollow Elementary, McNair Middle School, Ramay JH, and Fayetteville HS.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5817596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 S Splash Drive have any available units?
1103 S Splash Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fayetteville, AR.
How much is rent in Fayetteville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fayetteville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 S Splash Drive have?
Some of 1103 S Splash Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 S Splash Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1103 S Splash Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 S Splash Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1103 S Splash Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1103 S Splash Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1103 S Splash Drive does offer parking.
Does 1103 S Splash Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 S Splash Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 S Splash Drive have a pool?
No, 1103 S Splash Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1103 S Splash Drive have accessible units?
No, 1103 S Splash Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 S Splash Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 S Splash Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Backwater Cove Apartments
1555 S Crews Ln
Fayetteville, AR 72701
Watermark at Steele Crossing
150 East Dunbar Lane
Fayetteville, AR 72703
Maple Manor
3001 W Wedington Dr
Fayetteville, AR 72701

Similar Pages

Fayetteville 1 BedroomsFayetteville 2 Bedrooms
Fayetteville 3 BedroomsFayetteville Dog Friendly Apartments
Fayetteville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bentonville, ARRogers, ARSpringdale, ARCenterton, ARJohnson, ARBella Vista, AR
Farmington, ARLowell, ARGentry, ARPrairie Grove, ARGravette, AR
Bethel Heights, ARVan Buren, ARTahlequah, OKFort Smith, ARSiloam Springs, AR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mount Sequoyah South

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arkansas
NorthWest Arkansas Community College