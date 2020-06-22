Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bentonville, AR
/
911 NW A ST
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
911 NW A ST
911 Northwest a Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR 72712
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 911 NW A ST have any available units?
911 NW A ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bentonville, AR
.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bentonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 911 NW A ST have?
Some of 911 NW A ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 911 NW A ST currently offering any rent specials?
911 NW A ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 NW A ST pet-friendly?
No, 911 NW A ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bentonville
.
Does 911 NW A ST offer parking?
Yes, 911 NW A ST does offer parking.
Does 911 NW A ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 NW A ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 NW A ST have a pool?
No, 911 NW A ST does not have a pool.
Does 911 NW A ST have accessible units?
No, 911 NW A ST does not have accessible units.
Does 911 NW A ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 NW A ST has units with dishwashers.
