911 NW A ST
911 NW A ST

911 Northwest a Street · No Longer Available
Location

911 Northwest a Street, Bentonville, AR 72712

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 2 BR/2BA Duplex close to downtown Bentonville. 1 car garage and fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 NW A ST have any available units?
911 NW A ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bentonville, AR.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 911 NW A ST have?
Some of 911 NW A ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 NW A ST currently offering any rent specials?
911 NW A ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 NW A ST pet-friendly?
No, 911 NW A ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 911 NW A ST offer parking?
Yes, 911 NW A ST does offer parking.
Does 911 NW A ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 911 NW A ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 NW A ST have a pool?
No, 911 NW A ST does not have a pool.
Does 911 NW A ST have accessible units?
No, 911 NW A ST does not have accessible units.
Does 911 NW A ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 NW A ST has units with dishwashers.
