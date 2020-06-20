All apartments in Bentonville
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

9 NW Gorman Gate

9 Gorman Gate · (479) 387-1534
Location

9 Gorman Gate, Bentonville, AR 72712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 6437 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Desirable Hanover Subdivision, convenient to the trail system ,Bentonville Square, Crystal Bridges & I-49. Stately, private grounds w/circle drive & curved brick accent walls. 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, media rooms, game room, wet bar, formal living room & dining room. Huge, open kitchen w/hearth room & breakfast area! Double-sided fireplace in LR & Kitchen , bronze fixtures, hardwoods, privacy fence, 3 outside porches, hot tube, and a path through the forested yard with a disc golf course. 3 Car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 NW Gorman Gate have any available units?
9 NW Gorman Gate has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bentonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 NW Gorman Gate have?
Some of 9 NW Gorman Gate's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 NW Gorman Gate currently offering any rent specials?
9 NW Gorman Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 NW Gorman Gate pet-friendly?
No, 9 NW Gorman Gate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bentonville.
Does 9 NW Gorman Gate offer parking?
Yes, 9 NW Gorman Gate offers parking.
Does 9 NW Gorman Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 NW Gorman Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 NW Gorman Gate have a pool?
No, 9 NW Gorman Gate does not have a pool.
Does 9 NW Gorman Gate have accessible units?
No, 9 NW Gorman Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 9 NW Gorman Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 NW Gorman Gate has units with dishwashers.
