9 NW Gorman Gate

Amenities
Desirable Hanover Subdivision, convenient to the trail system ,Bentonville Square, Crystal Bridges & I-49. Stately, private grounds w/circle drive & curved brick accent walls. 5 bedrooms, 8 baths, media rooms, game room, wet bar, formal living room & dining room. Huge, open kitchen w/hearth room & breakfast area! Double-sided fireplace in LR & Kitchen , bronze fixtures, hardwoods, privacy fence, 3 outside porches, hot tube, and a path through the forested yard with a disc golf course. 3 Car garage