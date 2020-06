Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Olde World European style home in the coveted Chardonnay subdivison of west Bentonville. Walking distance to Elm Tree elementary. This gorgeous home has many upgrades and architectural features. Stained concrete floors, amazing out door space with a custom patio, granite counter tops, casement windows, soaring ceilings and more. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Lots of Extra storage. Each bedroom has its own full bath, and extra bonus areas upstairs. Your castle awaits!