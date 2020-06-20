Rent Calculator
307 SE Lefors ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
307 SE Lefors ST
307 Lefors St
·
No Longer Available
Location
307 Lefors St, Bentonville, AR 72712
Downtown Bentonville
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute and clean 2 bedroom duplex in the heart of Bentonville. All new paint and carpet. 1 car garage with a fenced in back yard. Walk or bike to trails! Super location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 307 SE Lefors ST have any available units?
307 SE Lefors ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bentonville, AR
.
How much is rent in Bentonville, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Bentonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 307 SE Lefors ST have?
Some of 307 SE Lefors ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 307 SE Lefors ST currently offering any rent specials?
307 SE Lefors ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 SE Lefors ST pet-friendly?
No, 307 SE Lefors ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bentonville
.
Does 307 SE Lefors ST offer parking?
Yes, 307 SE Lefors ST offers parking.
Does 307 SE Lefors ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 SE Lefors ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 SE Lefors ST have a pool?
No, 307 SE Lefors ST does not have a pool.
Does 307 SE Lefors ST have accessible units?
No, 307 SE Lefors ST does not have accessible units.
Does 307 SE Lefors ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 SE Lefors ST has units with dishwashers.
