Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Lease Opportunity in the middle of Bentonville! Next to Bentonville High School and close to new Walmart Home Office Construction. Ample Land for parking. House is in decent shape. Now available on a month to month basis or 6 month commitment minimum. Can give minimum of 60 day notice. Tenant Pays for all repairs, maintenance, lawncare, & utilities. AS-IS