Montgomery, AL
2060 Gorgas St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

2060 Gorgas St

2060 Gorgas Street · (334) 451-5152
Location

2060 Gorgas Street, Montgomery, AL 36106
Forest Park

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This Forest Park home has hardwood floors, a large master bedroom, bay window and built-ins in the greatroom, gas log fireplace, screened porch, breakfast nook with built-ins, high ceilings, large crown moldings, and big formal dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Gorgas St have any available units?
2060 Gorgas St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery, AL.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
Is 2060 Gorgas St currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Gorgas St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Gorgas St pet-friendly?
No, 2060 Gorgas St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery.
Does 2060 Gorgas St offer parking?
No, 2060 Gorgas St does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Gorgas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Gorgas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Gorgas St have a pool?
No, 2060 Gorgas St does not have a pool.
Does 2060 Gorgas St have accessible units?
No, 2060 Gorgas St does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Gorgas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Gorgas St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2060 Gorgas St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2060 Gorgas St does not have units with air conditioning.
