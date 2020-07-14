Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance

Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes designed with comfort and style. This stunning, pet-friendly community offers exceptional amenities and beautiful surroundings in an ideal location. Come home to Sturbridge Commons and see why our residents love living here.