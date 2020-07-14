All apartments in Montgomery
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Sturbridge Commons

Open Now until 6pm
8700 Seaton Blvd · (833) 853-1525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Summer Savings! Receive up to 1 month free for a limited time only!
Location

8700 Seaton Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0208 · Avail. now

$776

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 31

$908

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sturbridge Commons.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
Elevate your lifestyle at Sturbridge Commons!Named one of the Best of the Best Apartment Communities by the Reader's Choice Awards and the River Region Apartment Association, Sturbridge Commons offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes designed with comfort and style. This stunning, pet-friendly community offers exceptional amenities and beautiful surroundings in an ideal location. Come home to Sturbridge Commons and see why our residents love living here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: 100lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sturbridge Commons have any available units?
Sturbridge Commons has 2 units available starting at $776 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does Sturbridge Commons have?
Some of Sturbridge Commons's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sturbridge Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Sturbridge Commons is offering the following rent specials: Summer Savings! Receive up to 1 month free for a limited time only!
Is Sturbridge Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Sturbridge Commons is pet friendly.
Does Sturbridge Commons offer parking?
Yes, Sturbridge Commons offers parking.
Does Sturbridge Commons have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sturbridge Commons offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sturbridge Commons have a pool?
Yes, Sturbridge Commons has a pool.
Does Sturbridge Commons have accessible units?
No, Sturbridge Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Sturbridge Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, Sturbridge Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Sturbridge Commons?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

