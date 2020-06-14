All apartments in Huntsville
Find more places like 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:47 PM

5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest

5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest · (256) 570-5860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Huntsville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 1,115 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, fresh paint, hardwood floors, garage and a large backyard. This property is a must see today! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest have any available units?
5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
Is 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest does offer parking.
Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5004 Rolling Hills Drive Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest
Huntsville, AL 35806
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr
Huntsville, AL 35805
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W
Huntsville, AL 35806
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW
Huntsville, AL 35816
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St
Huntsville, AL 35806
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW
Huntsville, AL 35802
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW
Huntsville, AL 35806
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr
Huntsville, AL 35801

Similar Pages

Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms
Huntsville Apartments with BalconyHuntsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in Huntsville
Oakwood University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity