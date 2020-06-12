/
/
gadsden
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Gadsden, AL📍
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1236 Sangster
1236 Sangster Road, Gadsden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2100 sqft
Clubview - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Clubview No Pets Allowed (RLNE5779109)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Arcade Street
109 Arcade Street, Gadsden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
109 Arcade Street - Single level, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home featuring a living room, large eat-in-kitchen with range and fridge, single car garage, large carport, central heat and air and 2 storage buildings, small covered front porch.
1 of 13
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1329 Hill Avenue
1329 Hill Avenue, Gadsden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
**Call our office (205) 824 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!** *GET 2 MONTHS FREE RENT ON
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
404 Haralson Ave
404 Haralson Ave, Gadsden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$525
- 2 bd, 1 ba duplex located in the heart of downtown Gadsden! 12 month lease, $525 a month, $500 deposit. 595 credit score required. No pets, no smoking on the premises. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778841)
1 of 6
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1015 Sangster Road
1015 Sangster Road, Gadsden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4562305)
1 of 7
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1321 S 11th St
1321 South Eleventh Street, Gadsden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$495
Near Gadsden City High - 2 bedroom 1 bath home near Gadsden City High No Pets Allowed (RLNE5680820)
Results within 1 mile of Gadsden
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
154 Lakeshore Drive
154 Lakeshore Drive, Rainbow City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5350284)
Results within 5 miles of Gadsden
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
148 Fox Run
148 Fox Run Road, Lookout Mountain, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Located near Tuscaloosa Academy. Newly remodeled kitchen. (RLNE5848630)
Results within 10 miles of Gadsden
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Croft Ferry Rd
625 Croft Ferry Rd E, Ballplay, AL
2 Bedrooms
$650
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4968709)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Gadsden rentals listed on Apartment List is $760.
Some of the colleges located in the Gadsden area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, University of Alabama in Huntsville, Birmingham Southern College, Lawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus, and Oakwood University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gadsden from include Birmingham, Huntsville, Hoover, Vestavia Hills, and Mountain Brook.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Birmingham, ALHuntsville, ALHoover, ALVestavia Hills, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALMargaret, AL
Tarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALLincoln, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, ALSylacauga, ALRome, GA