Apartment List
/
AL
/
huntsville
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:14 AM

20 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Huntsville
21 Units Available
Artisan Twickenham Square
700 Dorothy Ford Ln SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1124 sqft
Artisan at Twickenham Square is now leasing brand new, luxury apartment homes in Huntsville, Alabama. Artisan is located in the heart of Twickenham Square, Huntsville's first urban hotspot.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Addison Park Apts
19 Units Available
Addison Park
41 Addison Park Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1113 sqft
Addison Park Apartments has everything you need to make your life as easy and comfortable as possible.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Bridge Pointe Apartments
7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1041 sqft
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Ashbury Woods Apartments
18 Units Available
Ashbury Woods
32 Ashbury Woods Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$980
1117 sqft
Ashbury Woods welcomes you with modern conveniences such as an exercise facility available 24/7 and an outdoor pool to lounge around.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
18 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1229 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
32 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$956
1139 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
7 Units Available
Huntsville Parc Apartment Homes
1 Springtime Blvd SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1017 sqft
Convenient to Westbury Square and Rosies Shopping Plaza, this community offers residents a pet-friendly environment along with a pool, fitness center and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments feature open kitchens, private balconies/patios and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
WALDEN AT PROVIDENCE
6500 Walden Run Cir, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1049 sqft
Award-winning on-site management company in a gated access community. Fully equipped fitness center, leash-free pet park and pool. Homes have central air and heat, G.E. appliances and huge closets.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
9005 Mahogany Row Southeast
9005 Mahogany Row Southeast, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1350 sqft
Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in SE Huntsville. Conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and much more. New flooring on stairs and throughout the second floor. Spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Willowbrook Drive Unit A
1200 Willowbrook Dr SE, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
1200 Willowbrook Drive Unit A Available 06/13/20 - Huge bottom floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo, over 1300 sq.ft. with lots of closet space. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
3813 Triana Blvd - 201 A
3813 Triana Boulevard Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
784 sqft
Se habla Español Safe fenced community in southwest Huntsville. Unit is a large two bedrooms with two bathrooms. Room enough in bedroom for 2 queen size beds. Each unit either has either a balcony or patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
2007 A Reaches Place
2007 Reaches Pl SW, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1115 sqft
Freshly remodeled townhome in Huntsville Alabama. Conveniently located near memorial parkway and minutes away from Red Stone Arsenal. This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome that has new flooring, countertops, paint, and light fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Huntsville
Verified

1 of 101

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:16am
7 Units Available
Somerset at Madison
121 Continental Dr, Madison, AL
2 Bedrooms
$982
1057 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset at Madison in Madison. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
25254 Everblake Drive
25254 Everblake Dr, Limestone County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse in Madison! - Unit includes 2BR, 2BA, open floor plan, spacious kitchen with custom cabinets and isolated laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Appliances include: refrigerator, range/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Huntsville

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
80 Creekwood Court, Unit D
80 Creekwood Ct, Marshall County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1292 sqft
Cherokee Ridge Golf Community -- Very nice unit with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, gas fireplace and 2 master bathrooms. Includes use of pool, tennis courts, golf course (pay per round), ponds and exercise room.

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $820 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $820 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Huntsville.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Huntsville 1 BedroomsHuntsville 2 BedroomsHuntsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntsville 3 BedroomsHuntsville Accessible Apartments
    Huntsville Apartments with BalconyHuntsville Apartments with GarageHuntsville Apartments with GymHuntsville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntsville Apartments with Parking
    Huntsville Apartments with PoolHuntsville Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntsville Luxury PlacesHuntsville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Columbia, TNMadison, ALTullahoma, TNCullman, ALGadsden, AL
    Decatur, ALAthens, ALManchester, TNHarvest, AL
    Warrior, ALPulaski, TNFlorence, ALJasper, AL

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Alabama in Huntsville
    Oakwood University