Home
/
Huntsville, AL
/
Bridge Pointe Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:51 AM

Bridge Pointe Apartments

7584 Old Madison Pike · (833) 923-3205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7584 Old Madison Pike, Huntsville, AL 35806

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. Sep 28

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 809 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 986 sqft

Unit 822 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Unit 516 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

See 8+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 317 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Unit 618 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bridge Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
internet cafe
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities. In your new home, you’ll enjoy an open kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a private balcony or patio and more. Indulge in community amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with fountain and lounge chairs, our fitness center with cardio and free weights, cozy community clubhouse featuring a kitchen area and lounge, and our convenient on-site business center. We have an abundance of floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom options—we can’t wait for you to join our community!

There is so much to do in the Huntsville area—whether you’re in the city or close to home. Travel just 9 short miles into Downtown Huntsville and prepare for a day or night of fun! Visit the Huntsville Museum of Art, attend a concert or sports game at Von Braun Center, walk through Brahan Spring Park or grab dinner

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $625-$850
Move-in Fees: $175 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for 1 pet, $550 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Detached garage $115/month, Open lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bridge Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Bridge Pointe Apartments has 14 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Huntsville, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Huntsville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bridge Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Bridge Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bridge Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bridge Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bridge Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bridge Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bridge Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bridge Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Bridge Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bridge Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bridge Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bridge Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Bridge Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bridge Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bridge Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bridge Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.

