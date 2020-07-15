Bridge Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access tennis court cats allowed internet cafe package receiving pool table trash valet

Bridge Pointe has the apartment home you’ve been searching for. Our beautiful Huntsville, AL apartment community offers plenty of must-have features and amenities. In your new home, you’ll enjoy an open kitchen with breakfast bar, spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans, a private balcony or patio and more. Indulge in community amenities like our refreshing swimming pool with fountain and lounge chairs, our fitness center with cardio and free weights, cozy community clubhouse featuring a kitchen area and lounge, and our convenient on-site business center. We have an abundance of floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom options—we can’t wait for you to join our community!



There is so much to do in the Huntsville area—whether you’re in the city or close to home. Travel just 9 short miles into Downtown Huntsville and prepare for a day or night of fun! Visit the Huntsville Museum of Art, attend a concert or sports game at Von Braun Center, walk through Brahan Spring Park or grab dinner