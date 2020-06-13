Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Huntsville, AL

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
19 Units Available
Capital Park at Seventy Two West
6941 Highway 72 W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,009
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1486 sqft
In the heart of the high-tech corridor, these apartments feature keyless entry doors, fiber optic cable and charging stations with USB ports. Residents enjoy a stunning saltwater swimming pool among many other incredible amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
31 Units Available
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre
6854 Governors W, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1415 sqft
Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre is more than just a place to call home. At Watermark at Bridge Street Town Centre youll find our prime location to shopping, dining, and entertainment appealing.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Arch Street
100 Arch Street Pl, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$941
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1287 sqft
Welcome home to Arch Street Apartments! Our knowledgeable and caring staff make finding your perfect home easy. Come enjoy our upgraded apartments, state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style pool, and other great amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Main Street Apartment Homes
1450 Paramount Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1206 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Huntsville close to Cummings Research Park, I-565 and Route 255. Outdoor swimming pool, 24 hour fitness center and coffee bar. Recently renovated units with hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
The Paddock Club at Providence
685 Providence Main St, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$978
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,118
1336 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Welcome to the recently redesigned Paddock Club at Providence apartment homes located in Huntsville, Alabama.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Providence Ridge Apartments
24 Units Available
Bridgewater
1501 Old Monrovia Rd NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$901
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1330 sqft
Apartments in Hunstville, Alabama Looking for a new place to call home? Bridgewater Apartments in Northeast Huntsville has what you are looking for...
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Preserve at Crestwood
515 Chateau Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Preserve at Crestwood is located in the prestigious Jones Valley School District in Southeast Huntsville. We are nestled in a peaceful residential neighborhood, yet only minutes away from all your favorite spots.
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
6 Units Available
Garden Cove
3315 Dunn Dr, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$585
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Garden Cove is the top apartment community in Huntsville that offers affordable housing. We have newly renovated apartments, a new leasing office, clubhouse, playground and much more. We have the community amenities and features you desire.
Last updated June 1 at 03:21pm
88 Units Available
The Collins
1100 Enterprise Way Northwest, Huntsville, AL
Studio
$955
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1164 sqft
Welcome home to The Collins, where ease of living meets crafted style. Surrounded by natural beauty in the heart of Research Park, connect at Huntsville’s exclusive gated property catered to exceed your desires at every stage.
Results within 1 mile of Huntsville
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
13 Units Available
Madison Landing at Research Park
2002 Flagstone Dr, Madison, AL
1 Bedroom
$775
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,166
1256 sqft
These apartments offer easy access to I-565 and are just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and great schools. Units feature walk-in closets and a wood-burning oven.

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Huntsville Rent Report. Huntsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Huntsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Huntsville rents held steady over the past month

Huntsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Huntsville stand at $681 for a one-bedroom apartment and $820 for a two-bedroom. Huntsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Alabama

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Huntsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Alabama, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Birmingham is the most expensive of all Alabama's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $968; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Dothan, where a two-bedroom goes for $750, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.0%).
    • Madison, Huntsville, and Auburn have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.7%, 3.5%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Huntsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Huntsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Huntsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Huntsville's median two-bedroom rent of $820 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Huntsville.
    • While Huntsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Huntsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Huntsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

