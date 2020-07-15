Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:00 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near UAH
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Overlook
1500 Sparkman Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$714
850 sqft
The Overlook in Huntsville, Alabama is close to everything and far from ordinary. Centrally located in Huntsville, you'll find stunning views and natural beauty combined with all the modern amenities that create a feeling of home.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
4 Units Available
Brixworth at Bridge Street
6620 Old Madison Pike NW, Huntsville, AL
1 Bedroom
$880
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brixworth at Bridge Street in Huntsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
2210 Dogwood Ln NW
2210 Dogwood Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
35810 sqft
New property available!! Located in Huntsville with 3 Beds, 1.
1 of 5
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest
1706 Golf Club Lane Northwest, Huntsville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1514 sqft
Gorgeous 1,514 sf home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, hardwood floors, covered car port and a large backyard.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1155 OLD MONROVIA ROAD
1155 Old Monrovia Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
LOCATION!!! Conveniently located just minutes from Oakwood University, Indian Creek Greenway, and shopping and entertainment on Highway 72! This 2 Bed/2 Full Bath contemporary condo includes a cozy fireplace,wood flooring in main areas, cathedral
1 of 12
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
510 Marguerite Drive Northwest
510 Marguerite Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1877 sqft
Beautiful 1,877 sf home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. This property offers lots of space for everyone, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of counter space, new appliances, spacious rooms, built-in shelves and a large deck overlooking the backyard.
1 of 2
Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
2809 8th Avenue
2809 8th Avenue Southwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$785
1400 sqft
2809 8th Ave Huntsville AL 35805 - Property Id: 87535 This is a single family house on 8th Ave near the Lowe Mill Arts Center. It is 3 bedrooms with 1 full bathroom. Pets are ok, with a one time pet deposit.
1 of 23
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2017 Club View Drive
2017 Club View Dr NW, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1490 sqft
2017CVD - Come view this full brick home complete with a huge covered deck for you to entertain outdoors! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths with refinished wood floors and a Bonus Room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1019 Fairway Dr NW
1019 Fairway Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$695
1029 sqft
THREE BEDROOM/ ONE BATH - NEAR UAH - Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home conveniently located off University Drive. New flooring and fresh paint through out.
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
1002 Crestline Rd
1002 Crestline Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 bath 1000 sf - Property Id: 284512 3 BDRM, 1 BATH 1000 SQ FT 1003 Crestline Rd NW, Huntsville, AL is a single family home that contains 1000sq ft and was built in 1952. It contains 1 bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2804 Hart Dr
2804 Hart Drive Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
Charming Three Bedroom! Move in Special! - Move in Special! Take $200 off first month's rent.
1 of 26
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2402 15th St SW
2402 15th Street Southwest, Huntsville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1033 sqft
COMING SOON - Charming 2 bedroom Cottage - Coming soon!! Come home to this adorable 2 bed/1 bath home! Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Convenient to shopping and dining! No Smoking. No Pets.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
802 CRESTLINE ROAD
802 Crestline Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
For more information, contact Isaac Winkles at (256) 683-4210. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/huntsville/1148053 to view more pictures of this property. Currently Available!!